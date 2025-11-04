Next Stop: Semifinals - FC Tulsa Takes on Phoenix Rising FC

Published on November 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa hosts Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field this Saturday, November 8, for the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. After the first-ever home playoff win last week, the Black & Gold are primed to conquer the next playoff challenge. The media are invited to cover the action live!

Match Preview

Match: FC Tulsa vs Phoenix Rising FC

Event: USL Championship Playoffs - Western Conference Semifinals

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Venue: ONEOK Field

Next Stop: Semifinals!

The Scissortails showed their enormous strength with their first-ever home playoff win - now they're chasing another milestone as they face fifth-seeded Western Conference contender Phoenix Rising FC in the Semifinals. ONEOK Field is the place to be this Saturday for a high-stakes night of playoff soccer!

Act fast! Secure your tickets today at fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

Western Conference Semifinals - Fan Experience

$1 Beer Night: Cheers to the playoffs! Enjoy your favorite brews for the best price in town.

1,000 Rally Towels Giveaway: Grab a towel, wave it high, and show your Black & Gold pride!

Post-Game Autograph Session: Get up close with the players and take home a signed keepsake.

Last Match Against Phoenix Rising FC

FC Tulsa showcased grit and determination in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field, with Arthur Rogers netting his first goal for the club in the 79th minute off a pinpoint Taylor Calheira assist. The home side controlled the tempo, generating 29 shots and testing the Phoenix defense repeatedly, including a close effort from Jamie Webber that was called offside. Tulsa's attacking pressure and steadfast defending lifted the home crowd and secured a valuable point.

Storylines

First Home Playoff Win: FC Tulsa stunned Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the Western Conference Quarterfinals on November 1. Midfielder Stefan Lukić's 92nd-minute header secured the Black & Gold's first postseason triumph on home turf, sending the club to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time ever.

Team Unity Drives Success: Midfielder Stefan Lukić emphasized the squad's cohesion, noting that "every single player contributes" to the team's success. This togetherness, evident in both offense and defense, has been central to Tulsa's success.

New Attendance Record: Tulsa enters the semifinals riding a wave of fan support after last week's record-breaking crowd of 7,583 - the largest in club history - at ONEOK Field. The Black & Gold are calling on every fan and the media to help pack the stadium again for Tulsa's first Semifinal in club history.

Tulsa in the Driver's Seat: With Charleston Battery and Louisville City FC falling short last weekend, neither team advanced to the semifinals. As the only teams ahead of FC Tulsa in regular-season points, their exits reshape the playoff landscape: The Scissortails now hold home-field advantage throughout the playoffs - all the way to the final - if they continue winning. This adds extra incentive for the team and fans alike as hosting the final in Tulsa would be a huge honor.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.