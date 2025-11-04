Eastern Semifinal Set for SportsNet

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Eastern Conference Semifinal against Detroit City FC will be shown live on SportsNet Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, as the Hounds look to reach their first Eastern Conference Final.

The match at Highmark Stadium will see the Hounds try to continue their playoff run after advancing on penalty kicks in the opening round against Hartford Athletic, and viewers around the region will be able to catch every minute on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The USL Championship Playoffs match also will be streamed live on ESPN+, as previously announced, and all Hounds home matches are carried live in Spanish on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2. Tickets for Saturday's match are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

The Hounds are facing eighth-seeded Detroit for the second time in the postseason, and they will aim for a better outcome than in their 2023 meeting, a 1-0 loss. Detroit advanced to this point with a 1-0 upset of the No. 1 seed, Louisville City FC, on the road last Saturday.

The winner of the match will advance to face the winner between No. 3 North Carolina FC and No. 7 Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference Final on Nov. 15. The highest remaining seed will host, and time and TV listings for the conference final are to be determined.







