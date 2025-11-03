Riverhounds Eastern Conference Semifinal Week Info

November 3, 2025

No. 4 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will host eighth-seeded Detroit City FC in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Shore.

The match will be streamed live on ESPN+, and local television broadcast details will be finalized and announced shortly.

Additional match week information

- The Hounds advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals by eliminating #5 Hartford Athletic on Saturday, 4-2 on penalty kicks after the match ended tied 0-0 after regulation and extra time. Detroit, meanwhile, pulled a massive upset by knocking off the top seed, Louisville City FC, 1-0.

- This will be the fourth meeting this season between the Hounds and Detroit. Detroit won 1-0 at home on April 26 in the USL Jägermeister Cup, but in the two regular-season meetings, the Hounds won 2-0 at home on June 7 and the teams drew 0-0 on July 18 in Detroit.

- The Hounds are 3-2-5 all-time against Detroit, but Detroit won the only playoff meeting between the teams, upsetting the Hounds in Pittsburgh by a 1-0 score in the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

- The winner of the match will advance to face the winner between No. 3 North Carolina FC and No. 7 Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference Final. The higher remaining seed will host on Saturday, Nov. 15, with the time and TV information to be determined.

- This is the eighth consecutive season the Riverhounds have qualified for the USL Championship Playoffs. That is the longest such streak in team history, and the second-longest active streak in the league behind Louisville City FC (11 seasons).







