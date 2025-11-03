Monterey Bay Football Club Announces End of Season Awards for 2025

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay Football Club has announced its annual end of season award winners for 2025 as voted on by local media members and MBFC players. Goalkeeper Nico Campuzano has been voted as the club's Most Valuable Player, while captain and defender Nico Gordon has been named the club's Defensive Player of the Year. Forward Ilijah Paul earned this season's Golden Boot award and Campuzano also earned this year's Golden Glove.

Most Valuable Player & Golden Glove

Campuzano's first year in Seaside was filled with acrobatic saves that not only saw the Spaniard lead the league in overall saves with 84, but also earned him nominations for USL Championship Save of the Week on a highly-impressive eight separate occasions - six of which of he won. In addition to his club MVP nod, Campuzano secured the club's Golden Glove award for leading the squad in clean sheets with five. He started in goal for the Crisp-and-Kelp in 28 of its 30 regular season fixtures and finished with a team-leading 2,474 league minutes played.

Defender of the Year

The 23-year-old Birmingham, England native donned the armband for Monterey Bay FC in 2025. A mainstay on the back line, Gordon enjoyed 29 starts in 31 matches played in all competitions in his first season with the club and finished the year with a total of 2,595 minutes played overall. In league play, he led the team in nearly every major defensive category. Gordon finished the season with 139 clearances, 53 interceptions, 40 tackles, and 17 blocks. Not only did he lead the club in each of those categories, but his 53 interceptions topped the league as a whole. In 2025, Gordon was the number one defender in the league with 2.1 interceptions per 90 minutes, and his teammates awarded him accordingly.

Golden Boot

Paul earned this season's Golden Boot award for leading the club with seven goals in all competitions while also adding two assists. The 23-year-old forward's nine goal contributions came on just 1,453 minutes played across league play, the USL Jägermeister Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup before suffering a season ending injury that saw him miss all but 98 minutes of the club's final 14 matches of the campaign. An exciting goalscorer, Paul executed the first back flip goal celebration in the history of the club under the lights in Seaside. In league play, Paul finished the year with 21 shots (five on target), 12 chances created, 18 tackles, and 40 fouls won in 20 matches played (15 starts).

All-Time Monterey Bay Football Club End-of-Year Award Recipients

Most Valuable Player: Nico Campuzano (2025), Kai Greene (2024), Alex Dixon (2023), Sam Gleadle (2022)

Defender of the Year: Nico Gordon (2025), Kai Greene (2024, 2023, 2022)

Golden Boot: Ilijah Paul (2025), Tristan Trager (2024), Alex Dixon (2023), Gleadle/Boone (2022)

Golden Glove: Nico Campuzano (2025), Antony Siaha (2024, 2023, 2022)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.