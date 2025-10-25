Monterey Bay Hosts Las Vegas in 2025 Regular Season Finale

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (7-15-7, 28 points) battles Las Vegas Lights FC (6-15-8, 26 points) in the regular season finale at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in Week 34 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC is set to wrap up the 2025 USL Championship regular season with a home fixture against Las Vegas Lights FC on Fan Appreciation Night at Cardinale Stadium. Although the club came out on the wrong side of a tight Western Conference table again this season, Monterey Bay Football Club remains severely determined to turn the corner as it heads into its fifth offseason in the club's short history. With good young talent already in the fold, the club will use the offseason to continue its evolution under Head Coach Jordan Stewart and further mold the squad in his vision as he approaches just his second full campaign at the helm.

In the meantime, Monterey Bay will look to end the season on a high note and remain perfect at home against Las Vegas with a victory in Seaside. Monterey Bay leads the all-time head-to-head with a 4-2-1 record, including a currently perfect 3-0-0 record at home and a 7-3 advantage in goals scored versus the Lights. In the previous meeting between the sides back in June, the Crisp-and-Kelp and Lights FC last met in Las Vegas, with Johnny Rodriguez securing a 2-0 win for the home side.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 60°F

Kit Matchup

Monterey Bay: sage top, sage shorts, cream socks

Las Vegas: blue top, blue shorts, blue socks

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (7-15-7, 28 pts, 11th West); Las Vegas Lights FC (6-15-8, 26 pts, 12th West)







