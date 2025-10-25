Rhode Island FC Falls, 2-1, at New Mexico United in 2025 Regular Season Finale

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Rhode Island FC concluded its second USL Championship regular season on Friday, falling 2-1 vs. New Mexico United at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Despite a first career RIFC goal from Hugo Bacharach and a spirited attacking push in the final minutes, Rhode Island FC did not do enough to get a result on the road, and will need to wait for the conclusion of Saturday's games to learn its postseason fate as the Ocean State club gears up for its second-straight postseason next weekend.

New Mexico United (14W-10L-6T) found the first chance of the game just 11 minutes in when Greg Hurst took advantage of a loose ball in the midfield and broke into a one-on-one position. Tearing into the box down the right side, Hurst took a shot that was blocked by the outstretched leg of Rhode Island FC (10W-12L-8T) goalkeeper Koke Vegas. Four minutes later, Hurst tried his luck again from distance, sending a dangerous curling shot just wide of the right post.

The early momentum paid off in the 21st minute when New Mexico exploded into a counter-attack. Moving quickly from end to end, the attacking surge saw Mukwelle Akale get on the end of a dangerous low cross from Valentin Noël at the top of the box. Akale ran swiftly into open space, and quickly deposited a composed shot past Vegas with a one-touch finish to give the homeside the first-half lead.

Rhode Island FC responded positively to the goal, slowly growing into the game and eventually finding the equalizer in the 38th minute when the Ocean State club won a free kick in the left corner. Noah Fuson stepped over the ball and whipped a dangerous free kick at the top of the box, initially finding the head of Amié Mabika before Hugo Bacharach got the final touch, forcing the ball into the back of the net with his body box to level the score at 1-1.

The momentum did not last long, however, as New Mexico won a penalty kick just six minutes later, re-taking the lead before halftime. Although Vegas dove the right way and got close to Talen Maples' effort from the spot, it was not enough to stop a powerful driven shot that nestled into the bottom-right corner.

In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, RIFC nearly found the equalizer when Jojea Kwizera dribbled past several defenders, using quick footwork to make his way into the box before firing a shot that was saved by Kristopher Shakes.

After a slow start to the second half, Rhode Island FC found another dangerous chance to equalize in the 70th minute when Aldair Sanchez saved a loose ball on the goal line before finding Maxi Rodriguez with a curling cross. Rodriguez knocked a header on frame, but it was once again denied by Shakes. In the 75th minute, the Ocean State club ventured forward on the attack again, and Fuson launched a long-range shot just over the crossbar. One minute later, Clay Holstad nearly found the top corner with a spectacular long-range effort, launching a volley from well outside the box that just missed the target.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, RIFC had one last chance to salvage an equalizer when Noah Fuson picked up the ball in a dangerous position in the box, and fired a shot that forced a season-high fifth save from Shakes. Although the Ocean State club showed resolve in a late attacking push, the homeside did enough to hold out defensively and collect all three points.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will hit the road as it begins its second-straight playoff journey in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, and will await the conclusion of tomorrow night's game between the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Detroit City FC (7:30 p.m. ET) to determine where it will travel. If Detroit City FC wins, the Ocean State club will finish with the No. 8 seed and travel to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. for an Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup vs. Louisville City FC. If Tampa Bay wins, or the game ends in a tie, RIFC will head to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium for a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final vs. Charleston Battery on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

For up-to-date information regarding Official Rhode Island FC Playoff Watch Parties, playoff scheduling and potential home playoff games at Centreville Bank Stadium, text "Playoffs 2025" to 401-249-4857.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

NM - Mukwelle Akale (Valentin Noël), 21st minute: Akale slots home Noël's cross from the top of the box. NM 1, RI 0

RI - Hugo Bacharach (Amié Mabika), 38th minute: Bacharach nudges a free kick off of his body and into the back of the net from close range. NM 1, RI 1

NM - Talen Maples (Penalty), 44th minute: Maples drives the penalty into the bottom-right corner. NM 2, RI 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rhode Island FC finished the 2025 regular season with a 10W-12L-8T record, earning 38 points and advancing to its second-straight postseason.

With the result in New Mexico, Rhode Island FC will have to wait for the result of tomorrow night's game between the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Detroit City FC (7:30 p.m. ET) to determine where it will travel for the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals next weekend.

If Detroit City FC wins against Tampa Bay, RIFC will finish with the No. 8 seed and travel to Louisville City FC on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. If Tampa Bay wins, or the game ends in a tie, RIFC will head to Charleston Battery on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

Rhode Island FC outshot New Mexico United 15-11, matching its third-highest shot total of the season and forcing a season-high five saves out of New Mexico goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes.

The loss broke a season-long six-game unbeaten streak, and marked RIFC's first regular season loss since Sept. 6.

Hugo Bacharach scored his first career goal for Rhode Island FC.

Aimé Mabika collected his first career assist for Rhode Island FC.

Clay Holstad made his team-leading 75th career appearance for Rhode Island FC across all competitions.

Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera made their 50th career starts for Rhode Island FC across all competitions.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Hugo Bacharach

