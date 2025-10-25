Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC 10/25/25

Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Playoff Push: San Antonio can clinch its sixth playoff berth with a win against El Paso. With a draw or loss, SAFC would have to await other results of the night to find out its playoff fate.

Back in Copa Tejas: SAFC could also clinch the 2025 Copa Tejas trophy with a win or draw over El Paso. In 2022 and 2023, SAFC swept both the Copa Tejas trophy for head-to-head record against El Paso and RGV, as well as the shield, which is awarded to the USL Championship, MLS, NWSL or USL League One side with the highest point-per-game.

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 34 goals coming from 16 different players and 14 different players assisting.

---------------

What they had to say...

(On being able to clinch playoffs with a win...)

"I talked to the guys about how there's nothing more motivating than how after losing four games in a row, being playoff-bound is still in our hands. We don't have to wait for a result from somebody else to lose or to tie to make playoffs. We still have our destiny in our hands. We need to make sure we take advantage, make sure we come in at home the last game of the season, make sure we treat this game like a playoff. It's do-or-die. I don't think we need more motivation than that."

(On what to expect from El Paso for the second time...)

"They're pretty talented. They've been really good in the last couple of weeks, getting points away, and they've changed since we played them in July. They play a lot of talented guys. They're not a big team, but with the ball on the ground they're really dangerous. They're a really attacking-minded team, so we need to be focused on those combinations especially up front. They have four or five guys that are really good. When they go, they go with speed, with quality, so we need to be aware of that when the ball turns over on counterattacks, we have to be engaged with the game."

---------------

USL Championship Match #30 - San Antonio FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-12-7 (37 pts; 7 th place in Western Conference)

El Paso Locomotive FC: 10-8-11 (44 pts; 4 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series over its intrastate rivals 6-4-4, taking the upper hand for the 2025 Copa Tejas trophy with a 2-1 win over the Locos in July.

