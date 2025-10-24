LSC Takes On Oakland Roots SC In 2025 Finale With Playoff Implications On The Line

OAKLAND, Calif. - The entire Lexington SC season boils down to Saturday night's 2025 regular-season finale. With a result over Oakland Roots SC and a bit of help, LSC can clinch its first-ever playoff spot.

Eight total scenarios exist for Lexington to clinch.

The easiest path for a postseason berth is with a win. If LSC earns all three points Saturday, only one of the following needs to occur:

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC draw/loss at FC Tulsa

OR

San Antonio FC draw/loss vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

OR

Orange County SC draw/loss vs. Indy Eleven

One additional path to the playoffs exists with a Lexington win and four more scenarios are on the table if LSC draws Saturday night, all detailed here.

Oakland has already been eliminated from playoff contention and will be solely playing to spoil the Greens' chances in the final match of the season.

The two sides previously met in the Bluegrass on Aug. 23, a contest in which Lexington rode a wave of late momentum to victory. After conceding in the 6' minute, LSC rebounded with goals from Cory Burke in the 82' minute and Joe Hafferty in the 90+2' minute.

With the match being one of four 10 p.m. ET kickoffs, a fairly clear picture will have already been painted regarding Lexington's needed outcome.

However, two things are already crystal clear: a win makes LSC's path to the playoffs much easier, and a loss eliminates the club from the postseason altogether.

SCOUTING OAKLAND

Oakland Roots SC enters the match in 10th place in the Western Conference, which the highest it can finish in 2025. The club is winless since Aug. 30, posting a 0W-3L-5D record in that span.

At home this season, Oakland is 3W-8L-3D at home in league play.

The Roots are coming off back-to-back draws, the most recent of which was a heroic 3-3 comeback effort at New Mexico United. Peter Wilson netted two goals in the affair, both from the penalty spot.

Wilson is the USL Championship's Golden Boot leader heading into the final week of play, leading Charleston Battery's Cal Jennings by one goal. Wilson is also tied with Faysal Bettache for the club lead with four assists.

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh has posted a 63.4% save percentage for Oakland this season along with seven clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington SC has not lost a season finale in its history. The club drew Greenville Triumph SC in the last match of 2023, then beat Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 3-0 in 2024.

Both matches were on the road, and Lexington got on the board first in both affairs.

HOW TO WATCH

