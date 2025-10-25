A Message from the LUFC President

We've made history! For the first time ever, Loudoun United FC has secured a place in the playoffs. This is a huge moment for the club and for everyone who has been part of the journey. Players, staff, and supporters, this belongs to all of us.

It has taken belief, hard work, and real character to reach this point. Every bit of energy from the stands, every voice, every young fan in a Loudoun shirt has mattered. You have helped drive this team forward.

But we know the job is not done. There is still more to fight for. We want to bring a home playoff match right here to Loudoun County, for our fans and for our community.

Tomorrow, Saturday, October 25th, at 5:00 PM, we face North Carolina FC at Segra Field. This is more than a match. It is a chance to represent Loudoun with pride and passion and to show what this club means to the people who stand behind it.

The buzz I have experienced at clubs back home in England, that electric feeling when a community and a team move together, is something I truly believe we can create here. Loudoun deserves that same sense of pride, that same energy that fills a stadium and spreads across the county.

We are Loudoun's only professional sports team, and that carries real meaning. The players understand what it means to play for this badge and this community. Now they need you, the 12th man on the pitch, to lift them one more time.

From everyone at the club, thank you for believing. Your support has carried us this far, and together we can take the next step.

Get your tickets, wear your colors, and bring everything you have. Let's make Segra Field a fortress and make Loudoun proud.

We're not done yet.

- Karl Sharman, President of Loudoun United Football Club







