Drew Skundrich Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club midfielder and captain Drew Skundrich has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 30.

Drew Skundrich signed with Loudoun United Football Club from Colorado Springs Switchbacks ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season and captained the squad to their first-ever playoff appearance during the 2025 season. Skundrich made his debut for the Red-and-White on March 9th, 2024, in the club's 2024 season opener against San Antonio FC, and received Legacy Number 134. Through his two seasons with the club, Skundrich tallied 59 total appearances, two goals, and one assist across all competitions.

Skundrich recorded 212 career appearances and over 15,000 minutes across his professional career in the USL and MLS, playing with Loudoun United FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks, D.C. United, Sacramento Republic FC, and Bethlehem Steel. The former Stanford Cardinal was picked 40th overall by the LA Galaxy in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, eventually signing with the Bethlehem Steel that same year.

During his four years (2014-2017) at Stanford University, Skundrich played in 82 matches while scoring nine goals and recording 13 assists. Skundrich was named captain for his junior and senior seasons.

During his time in the Pac-12, Stanford won three NCAA Division 1 National Championships, four Pac-12 titles, and had an overall record of 65-10-13.

Drew and his wife, Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit), just welcomed their baby girl, Millie Skundrich, into the world in July of this year.

Thank you, Drew. You will always be a part of the Red-and-White family.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.