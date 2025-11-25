Score Big this Black Friday: New Mexico United Offers up to 90% off Merchandise and Exclusive Doorbuster Deals

Published on November 25, 2025

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - - New Mexico United is excited to announce its Black Friday Sale on Friday, November 28, offering fans incredible deals on team merchandise and exclusive doorbusters that you won't want to miss.

The event runs from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with priority early access for season ticket holders from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Fans will have the chance to save up to 90% off select items through the team's popular "Scratcher Madness" promotion.

Some of the exciting doorbuster deals include:

Adult Jerseys for just $49

Youth Jerseys for just $39

Fans making larger purchases can also take advantage of exclusive gifts:

Free soccer ball with purchases of $100 or more

Free New Mexico United beanie with purchases of $200 or more

Fans can also enter to win prizes including a VIP experience at the Black & Yellow Bash, New Mexico United merchandise, and more.

The Black Friday event will be held at the New Mexico United Shop at 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, especially season ticket holders, to ensure they get first access to limited-quantity items.

For more information on New Mexico United's Black Friday deals, visit https://www.newmexicoutd.com/.







