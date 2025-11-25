Score Big this Black Friday: New Mexico United Offers up to 90% off Merchandise and Exclusive Doorbuster Deals
Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, N.M. - - New Mexico United is excited to announce its Black Friday Sale on Friday, November 28, offering fans incredible deals on team merchandise and exclusive doorbusters that you won't want to miss.
The event runs from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with priority early access for season ticket holders from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Fans will have the chance to save up to 90% off select items through the team's popular "Scratcher Madness" promotion.
Some of the exciting doorbuster deals include:
Adult Jerseys for just $49
Youth Jerseys for just $39
Fans making larger purchases can also take advantage of exclusive gifts:
Free soccer ball with purchases of $100 or more
Free New Mexico United beanie with purchases of $200 or more
Fans can also enter to win prizes including a VIP experience at the Black & Yellow Bash, New Mexico United merchandise, and more.
The Black Friday event will be held at the New Mexico United Shop at 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, especially season ticket holders, to ensure they get first access to limited-quantity items.
For more information on New Mexico United's Black Friday deals, visit https://www.newmexicoutd.com/.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 25, 2025
- Score Big this Black Friday: New Mexico United Offers up to 90% off Merchandise and Exclusive Doorbuster Deals - New Mexico United
- Monterey Bay Football Club Announces 2026 Roster Decisions - Monterey Bay FC
- Phoenix Rising Announces 2025 Year-End Roster Moves - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Announces Key Roster Moves for 2026 Season - New Mexico United
- Matt Sheldon Retires, Spent Two Seasons in Detroit City - Detroit City FC
- Miami FC Announces Todd Eason as First General Manager in Club's New Era - Miami FC
- Rowdies Acquire Experienced Midfielder Marco Micaletto - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Marco Micaletto to Tampa Bay Rowdies - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Battery Confirm End-Of-Year Roster Decisions and Initial Update for 2026 Season - Charleston Battery
- Drew Skundrich Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - Loudoun United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Score Big this Black Friday: New Mexico United Offers up to 90% off Merchandise and Exclusive Doorbuster Deals
- New Mexico United Announces Key Roster Moves for 2026 Season
- New Mexico United's Historic 2025 Postseason Run Concludes in Western Conference Final
- New Mexico United Takes on FC Tulsa in the Western Confernce Final
- New Mexico United's Talen Maples Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team