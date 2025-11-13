New Mexico United's Talen Maples Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico United defender Talen Maples has been named to the 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team, the league announced today. The honor recognizes Maples' outstanding performances throughout the 2025 regular season, solidifying his reputation as one of the top defenders in the USL Championship.

Maples' selection highlights a standout year at the heart of United's defense. Over the course of the 2025 campaign, he made 29 regular-season appearances and 36 across all competitions, contributing not only defensively but also in attack. Maples tallied 7 goals and 1 assist in league play, and 9 goals with 2 assists in all competitions, showcasing his ability to make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

"We are proud of Talen and him representing New Mexico United on his all-league selection," said New Mexico United Head Coach Dennis Sanchez. "Talen leads by example every day through his professionalism, work ethic, and will to win. He is fully deserving of this honor."

Since joining New Mexico United in 2024, Maples has established himself as a defensive leader and key contributor in the club's growth. His inclusion on the All-League Second Team places him among the top defenders in the USL Championship.

New Mexico United congratulates Talen Maples on this prestigious honor and thanks the club's supporters for their unwavering passion throughout the season.







