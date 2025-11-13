Strong Showing for OCSC Defender Tyson Espy in U.S. U-17 Action

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC's 16-year-old center back, Tyson Espy, continued his development on the international stage this week, featuring for the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team (2009 age group) in Dubai. Espy came on as a late substitute in the 5-2 loss to England, showing composure on the ball and strength in key defensive moments. The young defender impressed with his strength in challenges, winning several key tackles and aerial duels against a physically dominant English attack.

The U.S. will look to bounce back with upcoming matches against Australia on November 15 and the Ivory Coast on November 18, where Espy is expected to earn an expanded role. The Orange County SC Academy product has already made his professional debut in the USL Championship and continues to build valuable experience against elite international competition as part of his rise through the U.S. youth system.







