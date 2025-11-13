Molloy, Jennings, Torres, Myers Earn 2025 USL Championship All-League Selections

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery's Aaron Molloy, Cal Jennings, Juan David Torres and MD Myers earned selections to the USL Championship All-League Teams for the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday.

Molloy, Jennings and Torres took home All-League First Team honors, and Myers was named to the All-League Second Team.

"We are very excited for these four players to earn individual honors," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "They had incredible campaigns and all have done it for multiple years in this league. These players' much-deserved honors are another clear illustration of the selflessness of this club. We've had another record-setting regular season, and our players set the tone from day one."

The quartet headlined the league's best of the best selection as the Battery's four nods were the second most in the Championship.

Molloy earned his fourth consecutive All-League First Team award after another sterling campaign in the Lowcountry. The Irish midfielder completed a league-high 2,045 passes at a 90.9 percent success rate, while recording two goals, six assists and 42 chances created in 29 appearances. Molloy also tied for third in the league with 153 recoveries, and tallied 36 interceptions and 136 duels won. Molloy led the team in minutes played among field players with 2,504 minutes played.

Jennings continued his streak as one of the most prolific strikers in Championship history en route to his third career All-League selection. Jennings finished second in the league's Golden Boot race with 17 goals and set a career single-season high with 23 goal contributions after also chipping in six assists. His 23 goal contributions were tied for the most in the league. Jennings recorded 89 shots, 30 chances created and 94 duels won as part of the Battery's league-leading attack and posted a +8.57 Goals Added mark in the regular season.

Torres' first All-League award caps off his breakout season with the Battery. The Colombian winger ranked tied for second in the league with 10 assists and second with 61 chances created, while also scoring four goals. Torres led the league with 91 shots, and registered 99 recoveries, 77 duels won, 16 tackles won, and 19 clearances defensively, to rank first among wingers with a +7.97 Goals Added mark over the campaign.

Myers garnered All-League Second Team honors after stellar second year in Charleston. Myers ranked third in the league with 19 goal contributions after bagging 15 goals and four assists in the regular season. On defense, Myers tallied 104 duels won. Myers' 66% shooting accuracy rate was the highest in the league among players with double-digit goals, as he posted 31 shots on target and 22 chances created for a +7.08 Goals Added mark.

The All-League awards are just honors for the quartet, who helped lead the team to another record-setting year. Charleston set a new club best for most wins in the regular season in their USL Championship era while finishing second in the league's overall standings.

It's the fourth consecutive year the Battery have been represented on the All-League Teams and the most selections the club has had in those four seasons.

In addition to this year's slate of All-League honors, Molloy, Myers and Jennings were also recognized by their peers in the USL Players Association 2025 Players' Choice Best XI.

The 2025 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.







