Suber Named First Team All-League

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Sean Suber was named to the USL Championship All-League First Team, marking the first appearance on the league's best 11 in the young center back's career.

Suber, 24, made a big leap into a leadership role in his third professional season and second with the Hounds. Assuming the central role in the Hounds' back three, Suber played every minute of the regular season on a defense that tied for the third-lowest number of goals allowed in the Championship with just 28 conceded in 30 regular-season matches.

The Charlotte, N.C., native also set a Hounds record in 2025 with 204 clearances, the third-highest total by any player in USL Championship history and the most in a season since 2018. He also contested 183 duels in the regular season, winning the ball at a 62.3 percent clip, and he did all that while committing only 11 fouls and being booked just once across all 2,700 minutes played. Suber's contributions weren't limited to the defensive half of the field, as he contributed two goals and an assist.

Suber's honor makes this the third straight season the Hounds have had at least one First Team selection, after Eric Dick in 2024 and Albert Dikwa and Arturo Ordoñez in 2023. It also is the 11th consecutive season the Hounds have had an All-League selection to either the First or Second Team, a streak that began in 2015 when current acting head coach Rob Vincent earned First Team honors.

Suber and the Hounds also have not conceded a goal through two matches in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs, and their path through the postseason continues at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday when the team hosts the Eastern Conference Final against Rhode Island FC at Highmark Stadium.

