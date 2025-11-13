Quinn Named to USL Championship All-League Team

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Tampa, Fla.) - The USL Championship has named Indy Eleven captain Aodhan Quinn to its 2025 All-League Team, making him the seventh player in franchise history to earn that honor. It is the third time that Quinn has been on the USLC All-League Team, following first-team selections in 2018 with Orange County SC and 2021 with Phoenix Rising FC.

Quinn won the USLC Golden Playmaker award this season after he led the league in assists, becoming the first Indy Eleven player in franchise history (NASL and USLC) to win a statistical category.

Quinn earned the Golden Playmaker award for the first time as the latest achievement in his remarkable USL Championship career by recording a franchise-record 11 assists. The league's all-time leader in regular season minutes (24,198) recorded his 11th assist of the campaign in the regular-season finale at Orange County on October 25. The San Diego native is the first player in league history to record double-digit assists in a season three times, having done so in 2018 (14 for Orange County) and 2021 (11 for Phoenix Rising). Quinn finished second in the USLC in assists in both of those campaigns.

The 33-year-old's 61 regular season assists ranks second in USLC history, while Quinn stands as the only player in league history to have recorded at least 50 goals and 60 assists in regular season play.

In 2025, Quinn led the Boys in Blue in assists (11), chances created (40), and crosses (143), and he tied for team honors in goals+assists (14). He finished eighth in the USLC in crosses, tied for eighth in goals+assists, and tied for 15th in chances created.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Place a $50 deposit before the Dec. 1 Early Bird Deadline to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, personalized Under Armour jersey, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $12 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Indy Eleven All-League Selections

Aodhan Quinn - 2025 USL All-League, 2nd Team

Adrian Diz Pe - 2023 USL All-League, 2nd Team

Cam Lindley - Ã¯Â»Â¿2023 USL All-League, 2nd Team

Tyler Pasher - Ã¯Â»Â¿2020 USL All League, 1st Team

Neveal Hackshaw - 2019 USL All-League, 1st Team; 2020 USL All-League, 2nd Team

Ayoze - 2018 USL All-League, 2nd Team

Eamon Zayed - 2016 NASL Best XI

Aodhan Quinn USLC All-Time Rankings

Minutes | 24,198 | 1st

Games Started | 276 | 1st

Assists | 61 | 2nd

Appearances | 290 | 3rd

Most USLC Regular Seasons with 10 Assists

Aodhan Quinn - 3 (2018-OC, 2021-PHX, 2025-IND)

Kenardo Forbes - 2 (2022-PIT, 2023-PIT)

Antoine Hoppenot - 2 (2018-RNO; 2022-DET)

USL Championship Regular Season Goal Contributions

Dane Kelly 132 (106 goals, 26 assists)

Enzo Martinez (BHM) 131 (78 goals, 53 assists)

Aodhan Quinn 118 (57 goals, 61 assists)

USL Championship Regular Season 50 Goals & 50 Assists

Enzo Martinez (BHM) - 78 goals, 53 assists

Aodhan Quinn - 57 goals, 61 assists

Solomon Asante - 52 goals, 58 assists

USL Championship Assists in Consecutive Games Streaks

Aodhan Quinn (PHX) 5 2021

Aodhan Quinn (OC) 4 2018

Aodhan Quinn (IND) 4 May 3-28, 2025Ã¯Â»Â¿







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.