Quinn Named to USL Championship All-League Team
Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
(Tampa, Fla.) - The USL Championship has named Indy Eleven captain Aodhan Quinn to its 2025 All-League Team, making him the seventh player in franchise history to earn that honor. It is the third time that Quinn has been on the USLC All-League Team, following first-team selections in 2018 with Orange County SC and 2021 with Phoenix Rising FC.
Quinn won the USLC Golden Playmaker award this season after he led the league in assists, becoming the first Indy Eleven player in franchise history (NASL and USLC) to win a statistical category.
Quinn earned the Golden Playmaker award for the first time as the latest achievement in his remarkable USL Championship career by recording a franchise-record 11 assists. The league's all-time leader in regular season minutes (24,198) recorded his 11th assist of the campaign in the regular-season finale at Orange County on October 25. The San Diego native is the first player in league history to record double-digit assists in a season three times, having done so in 2018 (14 for Orange County) and 2021 (11 for Phoenix Rising). Quinn finished second in the USLC in assists in both of those campaigns.
The 33-year-old's 61 regular season assists ranks second in USLC history, while Quinn stands as the only player in league history to have recorded at least 50 goals and 60 assists in regular season play.
In 2025, Quinn led the Boys in Blue in assists (11), chances created (40), and crosses (143), and he tied for team honors in goals+assists (14). He finished eighth in the USLC in crosses, tied for eighth in goals+assists, and tied for 15th in chances created.
Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Place a $50 deposit before the Dec. 1 Early Bird Deadline to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, personalized Under Armour jersey, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $12 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.Ã¯Â»Â¿
Indy Eleven All-League Selections
Aodhan Quinn - 2025 USL All-League, 2nd Team
Adrian Diz Pe - 2023 USL All-League, 2nd Team
Cam Lindley - Ã¯Â»Â¿2023 USL All-League, 2nd Team
Tyler Pasher - Ã¯Â»Â¿2020 USL All League, 1st Team
Neveal Hackshaw - 2019 USL All-League, 1st Team; 2020 USL All-League, 2nd Team
Ayoze - 2018 USL All-League, 2nd Team
Eamon Zayed - 2016 NASL Best XI
Aodhan Quinn USLC All-Time Rankings
Minutes | 24,198 | 1st
Games Started | 276 | 1st
Assists | 61 | 2nd
Appearances | 290 | 3rd
Most USLC Regular Seasons with 10 Assists
Aodhan Quinn - 3 (2018-OC, 2021-PHX, 2025-IND)
Kenardo Forbes - 2 (2022-PIT, 2023-PIT)
Antoine Hoppenot - 2 (2018-RNO; 2022-DET)
USL Championship Regular Season Goal Contributions
Dane Kelly 132 (106 goals, 26 assists)
Enzo Martinez (BHM) 131 (78 goals, 53 assists)
Aodhan Quinn 118 (57 goals, 61 assists)
USL Championship Regular Season 50 Goals & 50 Assists
Enzo Martinez (BHM) - 78 goals, 53 assists
Aodhan Quinn - 57 goals, 61 assists
Solomon Asante - 52 goals, 58 assists
USL Championship Assists in Consecutive Games Streaks
Aodhan Quinn (PHX) 5 2021
Aodhan Quinn (OC) 4 2018
Aodhan Quinn (IND) 4 May 3-28, 2025Ã¯Â»Â¿
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2025
- Playoff Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa's Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United's Talen Maples Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team - New Mexico United
- Suber Named First Team All-League - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hope Avayevu Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team - San Antonio FC
- LouCity Lands Six Players on 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams - Louisville City FC
- Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- Quinn Named to USL Championship All-League Team - Indy Eleven
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Transition in Technical Leadership; Thanks Jordan Ferrell for his Dedication and Impact - Oakland Roots
- Monterey Bay FC Appoints Oliver Wyss as Chairman & Chief Soccer Officer - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories
- Quinn Named to USL Championship All-League Team
- Droplight & Grand Park Unite in Historic Naming Rights Partnership to Launch "Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus"
- Indy Eleven Repeats on IBJ Top 25 "Most Popular Attractions" List
- Aodhan Quinn Wins USLC Golden Playmaker Award
- Indy Eleven Finish the Season Just Outside the Playoffs