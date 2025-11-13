Help Shape Reno's Pro Soccer Identity

The best soccer crests in the world are worn over the heart.

Each represents a place, its people, and the stories that bring a community together. Reno Pro Soccer's crest will be no different. It will reflect the passion, natural beauty, and culture of our region- and it starts with you.

We're inviting the community to share what makes Reno special and what you want to see represented in your Club's crest, colors, and identity by participating in our Upcoming Listening Tour. Together, we'll build something lasting- for our city, our community, and the game we love.

Our first Listening Session will take place on November 19th:

Wed, November 19

6:30 - 8 PM

Prost Biergarten, 180 W Peckham Ln #1070, Reno

Registration is required; seats are limited. All ages welcome!

Don't worry if you can't make this date and time; we will have listening sessions across the region with additional dates to be announced for December and January. We also encourage you to keep an eye out for our upcoming Survey to gather online input on what you want to see in the Club and in our crest. For updates and future dates, visit renoprosoccer.com.

Let's build Reno's soccer story together.

Questions? Contact goal@renoprosoccer.com.







