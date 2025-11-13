Help Shape Reno's Pro Soccer Identity
Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Reno Pro Soccer News Release
The best soccer crests in the world are worn over the heart.
Each represents a place, its people, and the stories that bring a community together. Reno Pro Soccer's crest will be no different. It will reflect the passion, natural beauty, and culture of our region- and it starts with you.
We're inviting the community to share what makes Reno special and what you want to see represented in your Club's crest, colors, and identity by participating in our Upcoming Listening Tour. Together, we'll build something lasting- for our city, our community, and the game we love.
Our first Listening Session will take place on November 19th:
Wed, November 19
6:30 - 8 PM
Prost Biergarten, 180 W Peckham Ln #1070, Reno
Registration is required; seats are limited. All ages welcome!
Don't worry if you can't make this date and time; we will have listening sessions across the region with additional dates to be announced for December and January. We also encourage you to keep an eye out for our upcoming Survey to gather online input on what you want to see in the Club and in our crest. For updates and future dates, visit renoprosoccer.com.
Let's build Reno's soccer story together.
Questions? Contact goal@renoprosoccer.com.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2025
- Help Shape Reno's Pro Soccer Identity - Reno Pro Soccer
- Molloy, Jennings, Torres, Myers Earn 2025 USL Championship All-League Selections - Charleston Battery
- Strong Showing for OCSC Defender Tyson Espy in U.S. U-17 Action - Orange County SC
- Playoff Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa's Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United's Talen Maples Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team - New Mexico United
- Suber Named First Team All-League - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hope Avayevu Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team - San Antonio FC
- LouCity Lands Six Players on 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams - Louisville City FC
- Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- Quinn Named to USL Championship All-League Team - Indy Eleven
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Transition in Technical Leadership; Thanks Jordan Ferrell for his Dedication and Impact - Oakland Roots
- Monterey Bay FC Appoints Oliver Wyss as Chairman & Chief Soccer Officer - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.