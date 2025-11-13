San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named to the 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team, the league announced today. The award marks Hernandez's fourth career All-League recognition and his third straight with San Antonio.

Hernandez earns the selection after providing 17 goal contributions in 2025 for one of the most productive seasons of the playmaker's career. The 25-year-old led San Antonio in multiple offensive categories with 11 goals, six assists, 30 shots and 19 shots on target. The midfielder became just the fifth player in SAFC history to hit double-digit goals in a single season, moving up to fourth on the club's all-time scoring list. Additionally, he led the league in chances created for the second straight campaign with 68 on the year. Playing a key role on both sides of the ball for San Antonio, Hernandez also finished first on the team in duels won (147), fourth in interceptions (18) and fourth in tackles won (19).

USL Championship All-League Second Team:

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

M - Aodhan Quinn, Indy Eleven

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Francisco Bonfiglio, Miami FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery







