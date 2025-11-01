Playoff Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at New Mexico United 11/1/25

At a glance...

Lock In: SAFC kicks off its sixth playoff run in ten seasons this Saturday, traveling to face New Mexico United in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The match marks the fourth showdown between the teams this season and the second-ever postseason meeting, as New Mexico advanced with a 1-0 win in extra time over SAFC in 2020 at Toyota Field.

Playoff Patiño: Forward Santiago Patiño returns for his fourth playoff run with SAFC this year. Patiño is the club's all-time leader in playoff goals, scoring eight goals in eight games and was named the 2022 USL Championship Final MVP after scoring a brace to help SAFC secure its first title.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 40 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 35-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

What they had to say...

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On starting the team's playoff run...)

"We're back to playoffs after missing last year so everyone's super excited, and it's opponent that we've played three times, so we're pretty familiar, and we're excited about it, especially because we know it'll be a good atmosphere in New Mexico. They have plenty of really good supporters, so we're jacked. We're really excited. It's on the road, gonna be a tough game, and we've been working all year for this, so it's a really, really big moment opportunity for us, and I'm proud that we're here."

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's mood coming out of the win over El Paso...)

"For the team, they're very excited, and also to find out that there's different ways to score goals. We scored three out of the five on set pieces. Our top forward scored a goal, and then just putting pressure and putting lot of guys there on the backs. We're runners. We forced the error, and then they score their own goal, so just find a way to score goals. That's the only way, not only leaving that duty to our forwards. Everybody can contribute. Everybody can be on the scoresheet."

USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals - #6 San Antonio FC at #3 New Mexico United

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 11-12-7 (40 pts; 6 th place in Western Conference)

New Mexico United: 14-8-6 (48 pts; 3 rd place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: New Mexico leads the all-time series 9-5-2, taking both of the regular-season meetings in June and September while the teams battled to a 2-2 draw in the USL Jägermeister Cup match in July. San Antonio is searching for its first win over United since a 3-0 win in August 2023.

