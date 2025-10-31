Stoppage Time Winner and Clean Sheet Seal Miami FC's Season

MIAMI - In another statement win late in the campaign, Miami FC took down second placed Sacramento Republic FC in a thrilling match to close out the 2025 regular season. The South Florida side earned their third win in four matches, beating out two clubs inside the top 5 in league standings. The stoppage time winner by Daltyn Knutson sealed the 1-0 away from home, marking their 8th of the season. With a final record of 8-6-16, the Miami FC showed great improvement from last season under new leadership.

Coming off great momentum, coach Maddoni decided to retain the same starting XI from the last match with the only change being Felipe Rodriguez, replacing the suspended Campisi. This eleven has yielded the best results and performances this season, finally showing the Miami style. Relentless pressing, structured defense, efficient set pieces, and purposeful football is the Maddoni way. This tireless team has found great results in punishing sides in transition, often reading mistakes before they even happen.

Despite this being Rodrigo Lopez's last regular season match, Miami FC set out to crash the party. The early minutes set the precedent for the rest of the 90. Both teams came to play their physical brand of football, resulting in various fouls in the battle for the midfield. The first shot of the match came from the before mentioned veteran, placing it just over the bar. Following a fastbreak behind Miami's defense minutes later, the Miami squad understood the game they needed to play.

They remained composed without possession and focused on punishing on the counter attack swiftly. This led to Miami's first opportunity, moving the ball up the field and catching Sacramento's backline sleeping. A shot from outside the box in the 16th minute for the captain Blanco was saved by the Republic FC goalkeeper. Later, the match's clearest chances so far came from Sacramento. Alone against the goalkeeper, Jameison was denied twice in less than ten minutes by the young academy product, Felipe Rodriguez, producing two astounding saves to keep the visitors in the game. In the stoppage time of the first half, another brilliant counter attack from Miami led to the half's last shot, with Tobias Zarate almost firing it into the back of the net.

The second half showed a quicker tempo, with Miami seemingly growing into the match. Former Sacramento Republic player Jonathan Ricketts fired from the left side of the box and almost put the visitors up in the 56th minute. As the clock ticked, Maddoni's men began to undo the Republic FC's defensive work. A long pass into Romero resulted in his shot being saved, with the deflection almost falling Miami's way. While the offense became clearer for Miami, the defense never needed time to adjust. A clearance of a sure goal from man of the match Daltyn Knutson, followed by a flying save from the 21-year-old shot stopper kept Miami in strong contention.

Emphasizing their philosophy, Miami intercepted a pass and caught Sacramento out of position. A quick pass through the midfield into Bonfiglio led to another attack with the Argentine striker registering his 69th shot of the season, ranking him first in the league alongside Cal Jennings. The attempt was cleared for a Miami corner. A cross was sent in by Deian Veron, who has shown flashes of the great player he can be throughout the season It was headed down by Ricketts but saved by Vitiello. The rebound was left inside the six-yard box and the always dependent center back, Daltyn Knutson, scored to put Miami ahead 1-0 in the 87th minute.

Following the season closer Miami FC worked valiantly for, they wrapped up their 2025 campaign. This match showed the real change and progress the South Florida side were due for. Hard work, determination, an unrelenting mentality, and a defined identity gave way for a 19-point differential compared to last season.

