Miami FC Announces the Return of Defender Daltyn Knutson

Published on December 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club today announced the return of defender Daltyn Knutson for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Knutson first signed with Miami for the 2024 season, making his USL Championship debut with the team. He had 31 appearances for the club that season, marking 2,680 minutes.

In the 2025 season, Knutson was a key part of Miami's defense. He tallied 195 clearances, 13 blocks, and 25 interceptions. The Texan was also the second leading scorer for the squad with four goals under his belt this past season.

"I'm excited to be returning to Miami FC for a third season in 2026. A big thank you to my agent and the Miami FC staff for getting this done," said Knutson. "I'm looking forward to building on the momentum we had at the end of last season and carrying it into this new year. Can't wait to get back into training with the guys and give it all on the field this year!"

Prior to Miami FC, the defender played five seasons in USL League One. On the League One side, Knutson played for both South Georgia Tormenta FC and Union Omaha, where he won the league title with the latter. During his stint with Omaha, they made it to the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, further than any League One club has advanced. He also was a member of the inaugural Tormenta FC squad in 2019.

Knutson remains to be an integral part of the Miami FC squad as the club continues to prepare for the upcoming season. Further roster updates from the club will follow as pre-season approaches.

2026 Season Deposits are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com for more information. Vamos Miami!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.