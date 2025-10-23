Miami FC Hold Firm with Ten Men to Secure 3-2 Victory over Birmingham Legion FC

Published on October 23, 2025

MIAMI - Miami FC showed grit and composure on the road, claiming a 3-2 win against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium. Despite going a man down early, the South Florida side held strong to earn all three points and climb to 11th place in the table with a 7-6-16 record. The result also ended Birmingham's three-game winning streak over Miami, marking a vital late-season statement as Coach Maddoni's men continued to show their resurgence.

Heading into the penultimate match of the 2025 campaign, Miami FC sought to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss to Louisville City. The team has shown flashes of brilliance in recent weeks, highlighted by the victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds and strong individual form from Tobias Zárate and Allen Gavilanes. Birmingham, meanwhile, returned home after a 1-0 win at Loudoun United, looking to close its home slate on a high note. The Legion's recent struggles meant this meeting carried pride and momentum for both sides.

The opening minutes displayed an even midfield battle, as both teams pressed high and sought quick transitions. Miami's determination to control the tempo paid off early when their aggressive press forced a turnover deep in Birmingham's half. In the eighth minute, Tobias Zárate recovered the ball and combined with captain Sebastián Blanco, who sent a perfectly weighted pass to Allen Gavilanes. The winger's cross met Bonfiglio at the first post, who calmly slotted home his 14th goal of the season, securing 4th place in the Golden Boot race.

Birmingham's response was immediate. A clever free-kick routine saw Vassell backheel the ball into the path of Arthur Paterson, who blasted a low shot under the wall to equalize in the 15th minute. Miami's reaction was swift. Only seven minutes later, Blanco delivered a pinpoint free kick from the left side, finding Jonathan Ricketts free in the box. The defender's well-timed header restored Miami's lead in the 22nd minute, his first goal in the USL Championship this season.

Drama followed just minutes later. A long ball from Birmingham's goalkeeper caused confusion in Miami's backline, leading to goalkeeper Campisi rushing out and mistiming his clearance, colliding with Vassell. The referee showed a red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, forcing Maddoni to bring on young goalkeeper Felipe Rodríguez back into the lineup, sacrificing Gavilanes in the process.

The man disadvantage seemed to fuel Miami's attitude. Birmingham pushed forward with intensity, testing Rodríguez early, but Miami's compact shape and quick recoveries kept them at bay. Diego Mercado, the engine in midfield, nearly extended the lead when he recovered the ball and his shot from distance thundered off the crossbar. The rebound fell kindly for Zárate, who capitalized on a defensive error to make it 3-1 in the 38th minute. That marked Tobias' third goal in three games.

The second half began with Miami continuing to show discipline and cohesion despite their disadvantage. Bonfiglio and Blanco led several counterattacks, keeping Birmingham's defense on alert. The home side, however, found a lifeline in the 66th minute when a low cross from the right reached Ronaldo Damus, who finished cleanly from close range to cut the deficit to 3-2.

From there, Birmingham controlled possession, as they searched for the equalizer. In the 87th minute, Saucedo found space in the box, but Miami FC academy product Rodríguez produced a stunning save to preserve the lead. Miami's backline, anchored by Ricketts and Tulu, stood firm through seven minutes of added time to secure a memorable away victory.

This win showcased Miami's identity under Maddoni: structured defense, relentless pressing, and quick, purposeful football. Mercado's tireless performance earned him Man of the Match honors, while Ricketts was later named to the Week 33 Team of the Week for his decisive goal and leadership at the back.

Felipe Rodríguez's composed display in goal marked a milestone, his first USL championship win with the club. With one match remaining, Miami FC's 3-2 triumph over Birmingham stands as a testament to their growth, unity, and determination to finish the season strong.

The South Beach side look to close out their 2025 campaign against second place Sacramento Republic. This marks the third meeting between the two sides. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, October 25th at 10:00 PM at Heart Health Park. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

Article written by Luis Reyes







