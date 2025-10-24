Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa will host the reigning league champions in Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field this Saturday, October 25, at 7:00 p.m. CST in the 2025 USL Championship regular season finale. Tickets to this Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night and postgame firework show, presented by Bill Knight Ford, are available at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. Fans unable to attend the match can catch all of the action streamed nationally on ESPN+, or locally on My41.

League Outlook

While FC Tulsa (15W-9D-5L, 54 pts) enters Saturday's regular-season finale in a secure playoff position, the rest of the Western Conference remains unsettled. Five teams - Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Orange County SC, and Lexington SC - are still competing for the final four postseason berths. Tulsa's Quarterfinal opponent will be determined once the standings are finalized Saturday night. Potential matchups for FC Tulsa in the Quarterfinals could include any of these teams, depending on how the final games shake out.

Last Encounter: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2-0 FC Tulsa

The teams last met on August 30 at Weidner Field, where Colorado Springs earned a 2-0 win. Tulsa held firm through a cagey first half, but the breakthrough came for Colorado in the 58th minute when Jonas Fjeldberg crossed for Quenzi Huerman to finish from close range. Tulsa pushed forward with attacking substitutions in search of an equalizer, but a late set piece in stoppage time left them exposed on the counter - Levonte Johnson set up Cole Mrowka for a goal deep into the 101st minute to seal the victory for the hosts.

Key Storylines

FC Tulsa on the World Stage - In conjunction with Tulsa Sports Commission and FC Tulsa, FC Tulsa's training facility has been added to FIFA's Base Camp brochure, which will be distributed to national federations to choose where teams will stay and train during the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Tulsa Delivers Again - Last Saturday, midfielder Stefan Lukić's stoppage-time equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw at El Paso, earning Tulsa its league-leading 21st point from a losing position this season. Remarkably, 15 of 47 goals (32%) have come in the final 15 minutes or stoppage time, highlighting the team's late-game resilience.

Record vs. Colorado Switchbacks FC - Record vs. Colorado Switchbacks FC - Saturday brings the 16th clash between FC Tulsa and Colorado Springs Switchbacks, and the second of 2025. Colorado holds the edge in the series at 8W-2D-6L, but will look to focus on form Tulsa while the Switchbacks fight to secure a coveted playoff spot.

Spencer-Chambers Playoff History - FC Tulsa head coach Luke Spencer and Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach James Chambers have a notable USL Playoff history, highlighting a past rivalry as players before they became leaders of their current clubs. In the 2017 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Spencer's Louisville City FC defeated Chambers' Bethlehem Steel FC 4-0, with Spencer scoring the third goal of the fixture. They met again in the 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinal, where LouCity advanced 2-0 over another Bethlehem side captained by Chambers.

Current Season - FC Tulsa holds a franchise record-breaking 15W-9D-5L record (54 points), and is motivated to extend its record in the final regular season match.

Team Stats - Tulsa has completed the fewest passes in the league (8,281), 1,090 fewer than second-to-last Louisville City FC. With 404 shots in 29 games, the Black & Gold trail Eastern Conference heavyweights Charleston Battery (421) in the most attempts on goal across both conferences..

Calheira's Scoring Feat - Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira has scored 13 goals this season, setting a new single-season record for the franchise. Previously, with 12 goals, he had tied former FC Tulsa scorers Phillip Goodrum (2023) and Joaquin Rivas (2018). Calheira broke the record with his goal in the 8th minute of FC Tulsa's 2-0 win over San Antonio FC, and he now enters the weekend as the leading goal scorer among playoff-bound Western Conference teams and second in total shots in the West, confirming his status as a key offensive threat.







