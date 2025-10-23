Riverhounds Introduce John Fisher as VP of Revenue

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has hired veteran sports executive John Fisher to be the club's new Vice President of Revenue, adding more experience to the front office to help continue the organization's growth.

In this role, Fisher will oversee both Ticketing and Corporate Partnerships to help drive new revenue opportunities across the organization, including with the Riverhounds, the Pittsburgh Riveters and Highmark Stadium as the club looks to expand its current home on the South Shore.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to return home to Pittsburgh and join the Riverhounds. This is a club with a proud history, strong leadership and excellent ownership. I'm eager to contribute to its growth, help promote the game of soccer and make a positive impact in my hometown," Fisher said.

Fisher, 50, comes to the Hounds after spending more than 16 years with the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball, the last 13 of which were as the team's Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Marketing. His experience in sports spans multiple leagues before his time in Arizona, including stints with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, and most recently, he worked in the entertainment industry as the Vice President for Sales for Cirque du Soleil.

A native of Pittsburgh's North Hills and a 1998 graduate of nearby Robert Morris University, Fisher returns to the region with his wife, Deb. The new role brings him back to the Pittsburgh market for the first time since a stint as an account executive with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 2000s.

"We're thrilled to welcome John to our leadership team." Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said. "His track record of driving growth and building strong revenue cultures across multiple major leagues speaks for itself. As we continue to elevate every part of our organization, from the Riverhounds and Riveters to our expansion plans at Highmark Stadium, John's experience and leadership will be key to taking our business to the next level."







