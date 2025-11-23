Riverhounds Capture USL Championship Title

Published on November 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are the champions of the USL Championship, winning the first league title in their 26-year history by defeating FC Tulsa on penalties, 5-3, after playing to a 0-0 draw in the USL Championship Final this afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Goalkeeper Eric Dick was named Most Valuable Player of the final after making five saves in the match and making a save to deny Tulsa's Stefan Lukic in the shootout. It was his 16th shutout of the season and 30th as a member of the Hounds, both team records.

Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz, Chase Boone, Sean Suber and Beto Ydrach all converted their penalties for the Hounds. The Hounds became the first team in Championship history to win the title without conceding a single goal in the playoffs, as they end the year on a streak of 632 minutes without allowing a goal, dating back to the regular season.

First half

The match opened up more end-to-end than the Hounds' earlier playoff matches, and Luke Biasi nearly put the Hounds on the board with a curling right-footed ball that struck the crossbar from 30 yards away.

In the 22nd minute, Charles Ahl sent Augi Williams toward goal on the right with a long ball over the top, and Williams forced a good diving stop by Tulsa goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

Tulsa had a number of chances of their own, outshooting the Hounds 17-6 on the day. Dick made his biggest first-half stop in the 40th minute, as he leaped to tip a close-range headed attempt by Kalil ElMedkhar over the bar.

Williams had one more golden chance to score a minute before halftime after Danny Griffin played the ball back into the box with an overhead kick. The Hounds' striker kept himself onside, but Williams' effort to strike the ball coming from over his should was lashed wide across the goal.

Second half

Tulsa turned up the heat after the break, creating problems with their forward pressure. A turnover in their own half in the 59th minute put the Hounds in danger, but Griffin made a late sliding intervention to deny a pass from ElMedkhar to prevent Tulsa top scorer Taylor Calheira from getting a chance in front.

In the 74th minute, the Hounds again scrambled defensively to clear danger. Travian Sousa curled a cross in from the left side that skimmed off the head of Lukic in front, but the ball stayed in play for Tulsa, allowing them to cycle the ball back to Giordano Colli for a shot just inside the box. Suber, Griffin and Bradley Sample all combined to slide in for the block, popping the ball into the air for Dick to collect.

Two minutes later, Tulsa again threatened from a corner kick, one of the few not corralled by Dick immediately. The ball popped around the box, but Ian couldn't turn it on goal, as the defender lifted his effort over the bar.

Extra time and penalties

Tulsa got an early chance in the extra time period on a ball chipped forward for Lukic, but Dick again was quick off his line to palm the ball away. Tulsa tried lifting a second effort toward goal, but Dick caught the return ball easily to end the threat.

Neither team yielded much in the extra 30, though an early ball into the box by Jackson Walti caused nervous moments for Tulsa, as Deric bumped in to one of his defenders before corralling the loose ball under pressure from Jacquesson.

In penalties, the decisive moment came on the second kick, with the Hounds ahead 2-1 after kicking first. Lukic attempted to go low and to the right side with his shot, but the effort was too close to Dick, who dove low to make the stop.

Both teams were clinical the rest of the way, but the one save allowed Ydrach to end it with a shot right down the middle as Deric dove to his right.

Modelo Man of the Match

Eric Dick posted his second straight five-save clean sheet, and he did one better than the Eastern Conference Final by adding the crucial penalty kick save on Stefan Lukic in the shootout.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Luke Biasi (Illal Osumanu 80'), Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Junior Etou, Bradley Sample (Jackson Walti 80'), Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz, Charles Ahl (Chase Boone 89'); Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 106')

FC Tulsa lineup (3-4-3) - Tyler Deric; Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Ian; Travian Sousa (Abdoulaye Cissoko 91'), Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber (Trevor Amann 113'), Lucas Stauffer (Harvey St. Clair 91'); Kalin ElMedkhar (Stefan Lukic 70'), Taylor Calheira, Alex Dalou (Owen Damm 70')

Scoring summary

None

Discipline summary

TUL - Alex Dalou 57' (caution - persistent infringement)

TUL - Ian 69' (caution - reckless foul)

TUL - Jamie Webber 74' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Danny Griffin 94' (caution - tactical foul)

Penalty kick shootout summary

PIT (Goalkeeper: Dick) - Jacquesson, Mertz, Boone, Suber, Ydrach

TUL (Goalkeeper: Deric) - Calheira, Lukic (saved), Colli, Batista







