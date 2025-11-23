Lexington Sporting Club Draw Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-1

Published on November 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Tampa, Fla. - On Saturday night, the Lexington Sporting Club women broke the Gainbridge Super League record for the longest consecutive unbeaten streak (12 matches) with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

The excitement started early, with a goal from Catherine Barry in the 12' minute. The goal marked Barry's seventh for Lexington this season.

Tampa Bay responded almost immediately with an equalizing header in the 14' minute from Sabrina McNeill.

The period ended with several fouls as both teams battled to pull ahead before the whistle. Despite the high intensity, Lexington's defense remained composed, finishing the first period with a 66.7% tackle success rate.

Coming out of the break, LSC maintained offensive pressure, ending the match with 22 shots. But Tampa Bay's tight defensive play kept the ball out of the net and held Lexington to just one goal on the night as the match finished all square.

GOALS 12' LEX: Catherine Barry 14' TB: Sabrina McNeill

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson (77' Cassie Rohan), Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (82' Shea Moyer), McKenzie Weinert (77' Amber Nguyen), Sarah Griffith (69' Emina Ekic), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (82' Hannah White)

TB: Sydney Schnieder, Sabrina NcNeill, Brooke Hendrix, Vivianne Bessette, Mackenzie Pluck, Sandrine Gaillard (73' Emma Gaines-Ramos), Jordyn Listro, Carlee Giammona (89' Jordan Zade), Sydny Nasello, Jillian Shimkin (62' Madison Parsons), Natasha Flint (73' Gabby Provenzano)

UP NEXT Lexington SC women return home to Lexington SC Stadium for their next match after two matches on the road. They take on Spokane Zephyr FC for the third time this season, on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.