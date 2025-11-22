Heartbreak in the Final: FC Tulsa Falls to Pittsburgh on Penalties After 120 Scoreless Minutes

Published on November 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa left it all on the field at ONEOK FIELD on Saturday in the USL Championship Final, battling tooth and nail throughout 120 minutes of scoreless action. Ultimately, Pittsburgh came away with the title after winning the penalty kick shootout by a score of 5-3.

As far as history goes, Saturday's game was another one for the record books. It marked the first-ever USL Championship final where neither team conceded a goal in their playoff runs. Tulsa finished the season on a streak of over 700 minutes without conceding a goal at home. For the second-ever time in the championship, both head coaches played in the league. Most importantly, ONEOK FIELD set a new attendance record for FC Tulsa, welcoming 9,507 fans.

With both sides feeling each other out, the opening 10 minutes saw a handful of fouls, none of which were deemed as cardable offenses, coupled with a minimal amount of attacking opportunities. The first major opportunity of the half came in the 13th minute when Pittsburgh's Luke Biasi lofted in a ball towards the back post, from roughly 25 yards out, that caught Tyler Deric by surprise. His attempted pass turned shot hit the cross bar and was quickly cleared away by the Tulsa defense.

Deric was called upon in the 22nd minute to keep the score level. Augi Williams made a darting run in behind Tulsa's back line, finding the end of a lifted through ball from Charles Ahl. As Williams entered into the box, he fired a first-time shot that was headed towards the bottom left corner, but was turned away by a sprawling, one-handed save from Deric.

Kalil ElMedkhar had Tulsa's best chance of the half, coming in the 40th minute. Lucas Stauffer's long throw-in from the right wing landed in the center of the box and was flicked on by Lamar Batista. Batista's flick found ElMedkhar at the back post. With ElMedkhar's header being Tulsa's first shot on target, his attempt nearly beat Eric Dick above his head, but forced a reactionary diving save as Dick tipped it over the bar.

Through the first 45, there were a total of 12 fouls committed between the two teams, proving just how much of a grudge match it would be.

After only a couple promising opportunities in the first half, the second half was limited to even fewer, seeing a game of back-and-forth that was played mostly in the middle of the pitch.

Stefan Lukic, who scored the game-winning goal in the 122nd minute to put Tulsa into the Conference Finals against Phoenix Rising, was substituted on in the 70th minute, giving the Tusla faithful a bit more hope. Making it a third yellow card for the Black and Gold, Jamie Webber was booked in the 74th minute.

After 90 minutes of goalless play, for the fourth time in USL Championship history, the final went into extra time.

Lukic, in the 96th minute, nearly broke the deadlock. Harvey St Clair whipped in a ball from the right wing that dropped into the box, right on the penalty spot. The initial cross was met by the head of Taylor Calheira, whose header went straight back up into the air. Lukic was able to meet the second ball with his head, however, his attempt was met by the onrushing Dick who jumped up, spread wide, and made the save with his right arm.

Through 120 minutes of open play, there were only five shots recorded on target and a total of 45 fouls committed.

It was only fitting that a final in which the two sides boast over 1200 combined minutes of action not conceding a goal, would need penalty kicks to find a winner. What better stage to do it on than in front of 9,507 fans, the most in FC Tulsa history.

Pittsburgh would shoot first, with Tulsa to follow. Both sides made their first shot, with Calheira going straight down the middle. Pittsburgh made its second, however, Lukic's penalty was saved by Dick as he dove to his left. In the third round, both sides scored their respective attempts. Batista scored his fourth following a Riverhounds successful attempt to keep Tulsa alive. With it all on the line, Pittsburgh's Beto Ydrach scored the game-winning penalty, giving Rob Vincent, in just his seventh game at the helm, and the Riverhounds the 2025 USL Championship title.

Thank You, Tulsa! - Saturday, November 22, brought the final match of the season and an unforgettable USL Championship Final to ONEOK Field for the first time in club history. From the early gates to the roar of the sellout crowd in front of 9,507 fans, your Black and Gold pride made this finale truly special. Thank you for standing with us all season long and for helping put Tulsa on the national soccer stage. We can't wait to see what lies ahead - and to kick off the 2026 season with you right by our side!

What they said...

Head Coach Luke Spencer

"I'm proud of the group we have - very proud of the season we had. We laid a really good foundation this year, and I feel lucky to have coached these players in my first year as a head coach."

Defender Abdoulaye Cissoko

"I'm really proud of the guys. We gave everything, especially in the second half and extra time, and tried to push the game. Their goalkeeper had an amazing performance."

Player

"This was a group that came together with total commitment - coaches, staff, and players all putting the team first for one collective goal. Being part of something so unified and special has been a blessing."

USL Championship Match Summary

FC Tulsa 0:0 (PEN 3:5) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

ONEOK Field - Saturday, November 22, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - TULvPIT

Match Highlights: USL Championship Final - TULvPIT

Penalty Kicks

PIT - Bertin Jacquesson (1-0)

TUL - Taylor Calheira (1-1)

PIT - Robbie Mertz (2-1)

PIT - Eric Dick (SAVE, 2-1)

PIT - Chase Boone (3-1)

TUL - Giordano Colli (3-2)

PIT - Sean Suber (4-2)

TUL - Lamar Batista (4-3)

PIT - Beto Ydrach (5-3)

Disciplinary

TUL - Alex Dalou (Yellow card) 57'

TUL - Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Yellow card) 69'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow card 74')

PIT - Danny Griffin (Yellow card 94')

Lineups

FC Tulsa (3-4-3): John Tyler Deric, Travian Sousa (Abdoulaye Cissoko 91'), Delentz Pierre, Jamie Webber (Trevor Amann 113'), Taylor Calheira, Kalil Mhaidi Elmedkhar (Stefan Lukic 70'), Lucas Stauffer (Harvey St Clair 91'), Lamar Batista, Alex Dalou (Owen Damm 71'), Giordano Colli, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel

Bench: Johan Penaranda, Andrew Booth

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (1-2-4-3): Luke Biasi (Illal Osumanu 80'), Eric Dick, Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes, Sean Suber, Junior Etou, Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 106'), Charles Ahl (Chase Boone 89'), Robbie Mertz, Bradley Sample (Jackson Walti 80'), Beto Ydrach

Bench: Brigham Larsen, Jorge Garcia, Jacob Randolph







