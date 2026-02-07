Hounds in Control with 3-0 Win at Indy

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven in preseason action

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Matt Schlotzhauer/Indy Eleven) Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven in preseason action(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Matt Schlotzhauer/Indy Eleven)

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds made it two wins from two preseason matches with a strong first performance on the road to defeat fellow USL Championship team Indy Eleven, 3-0, this afternoon at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.

Albert Dikwa, Eliot Goldthorp and one of the team's non-roster trialists provided the scoring, while the Hounds utilized multiple goalkeepers and rotated defenders while keeping their second straight clean sheet.

"We moved the ball well, particularly in the first half, and we got into their box a good number of times," Riverhounds head coach Rob Vincent said. "We possessed the ball and broke some lines through the middle, so I think there were quite a few positives to take from it."

Dikwa's goal in the 17th minute - his first preseason strike since rejoining the club after two years with Rhode Island FC - was a headed finish after a scramble in front of goal. The Hounds worked the ball down the left before Goldthorp tried putting the ball back across goal. Brigham Larsen was able to get a head to the ball and keep it alive for Dikwa, who finished five yards from the net.

New signing Goldthorp was on the scoresheet three minutes late after he found himself one-on-one with a defender on the left. The attacking midfielder cut inside to his right foot, and he curled a finish inside the far post from just inside the top of the box.

After returning from halftime ahead 2-0, the Hounds got their last goal in the 48th minute. Bradley Sample picked out a pass that split a pair of defenders to find a teammate running, and the trialist got on the end of the pass and smashed a shot inside the near post.

Once again, the Hounds rotated much of their lineup between halves - only three players played more than 45 minutes - as the team continues to work toward its March 7 season opener.

"The second half was a little more even. I think (Indy's) lineup was more of their starters, but we got the early goal and played evenly," Vincent said. "We trained before we left yesterday, and I think the team adapted well (to traveling). We started quite quickly, so I don't think there was any hangover from the travel."

What's next?

The Hounds have the weekend off before returning to training ahead of their next preseason match on Friday, Feb. 13 against Loudoun United FC at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

Scoring summary

PIT - Albert Dikwa 17' (Brigham Larsen)

PIT - Eliot Goldthorp 20'

PIT - Trialist 48' (Bradley Sample)

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.