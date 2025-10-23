Bennett Goal Lifts Republic over Eastern Conference Power Charleston Battery

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC put together a textbook performance to best Eastern Conference contender Charleston Battery by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Indomitable Club got on the board early in the second half and never looked back. A complete defensive performance set the Quails up to record its 12th clean sheet of the year and hold the league's top offense scoreless for just the second time all year.

The best opportunity for each team in the early minutes came from the corner. First, a short Republic FC corner set up Rodrigo Lopez for a curling cross to the back post where Jared Timmer redirected the ball towards goal, but the goalkeeper collected. On the other end of the field, Douglas Martinez flicked Charleston's corner on target, but Danny Vitiello was there to punch it away from trouble.

The rest of the first 45 was relatively quiet for both teams, but Republic FC had one last go in the final play before the break. Ryan Spaulding chipped a cross in from the left flank and Khori Bennett rose up to get a head to it, but ultimately the shot curled just wide of the post.

It didn't take long for Republic FC to get on the scoreboard in the second half. On a set piece restart, Jack Gurr sent a long cross to the far side for Lee Desmond, who put a perfectly placed header in the six-yard box for Khori Bennett to slot past the keeper for his fifth goal of the season.

Fresh second half substitutes gave the Indomitable Club an opportunity to double its lead in the 80th minute. Chibi Ukaegbu cleared away a Charleston free kick and Lewis Jamieson chipped it forward for Cristian Parano. Parano drove the ball down the field and laid it off for Khori Bennett, but the defense closed down and centerback Graham Smith blocked the shot.

As time ticked down, the league's leading offense continued to push for an equalizer. A dangerous cross was sent into the box and Arturo Rodriguez put his shot on target. Danny Vitiello made the initial save, but it only went as far as Rubio Rubin who launched a close range shot. Vitiello quickly bounced up to make the second save and end the play. The shotstopper finished the night with three saves to earn his 58th USL Championship regular season save, tying the all-time record.

The win officially clinches the Western Conference #2 seed in the postseason. The Indomitable Club will host a Quarterfinal match at Heart Health Park on Sunday, November 2 and will now have home field advantage for a Semifinal match should the club advance.

Republic FC will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Miami FC in the regular season finale. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Throughout the night, the club will celebrate the career of longtime Captain Rodrigo "RoRo" Lopez, who announced earlier this week that he will be retiring from professional soccer following the 2025 season. Fans will be able to thank and honor RoRo with a cheer card giveaway, commemorative merchandise, and a special post-game ceremony.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Charleston Battery

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

October 22, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Khori Bennett (Lee Desmond) 50'; CHS - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Cody Baker (caution) 79', Cristian Parano (caution) 82', Jack Gurr (caution) 83', Neill Collins (caution) 88'; CHS - Graham Smith (caution) 45', Nathan Dossantos (caution) 90+2', Mark Segbers (caution) 90+3'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Jack Gurr, Ryan Spaulding (Chibi Ukaegbu 78'), Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer (Cody Baker 45'), Freddy Kleemann, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Michel Benitez 65'), Justin Portillo (Cristian Parano 71'), Luis Felipe, Dominik Wanner (Lewis Jamieson 78'), Khori Bennett

Unused Substitutes: Sebastian Herrera, Da'vian Kimbrough, AJ Edwards, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 3, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 2

Charleston Battery: Christian Garner, Mark Segbers, MD Myers (Cal Jennings 45'), Viggo Ortiz (Aaron Molloy 45'), Rubio Rubin, Wesley Leggett (Diego Rodriguez 90+1'), Graham Smith (C), Michael Edwards, Douglas Martinez (Arturo Rodriguez 65'), Nathan Dossantos, Houssou Landry (Jeremy Kelly 82')

Unused Substitutes: Leland Archer, Langston Blackstock, Luis Zamudio, Joey Akpunonu

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 0, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 23, 2025

