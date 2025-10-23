Five Things to Know: Noah Fuson

Published on October 23, 2025

From the beginning, Noah Fuson has been one of Rhode Island FC's key players. RIFC's all-time assist leader joined the club ahead of its historic inaugural season in 2024, helping RIFC to its first-ever trophy and two-straight playoff berths. In 2024, after two successful seasons with Columbus Crew II of MLS Next Pro, the forward took off in his first year with Rhode Island FC. After winning the USL Championship Golden Playmaker with a league-leading 10 assists and adding eight goals last season, the forward has continued to be a vital piece of RIFC's playoff push in 2025, recording one goal and two assists in his last three games.

While fans are accustomed to his magical moments on the field, here are five things you may not know about the forward:

City of Angels

Fuson grew up in Los Angeles, California, and became happily accustomed to the Golden State sunshine. However, having lived in both the midwest and New England, the snowy winter days hold a special place in Fuson's heart. Growing up, he found a love for snowboarding thanks to his father, who was an avid skier. Together, the pair enjoyed getting out to the hills and hitting the slopes.

Fuson and his dad are passionate fans of both football and basketball. Fuson grew up watching the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs because of his dad, but would not follow in his father's footsteps any further when it came to sports. Instead, he forged his own path as a fan, eventually choosing to root for the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Witnessing the greatness of the late Kobe Bryant influenced his decision to be a Lakers fan, and watching Brett Favre perform gritty shovel passes is what began his journey as a fan of The Green and Gold.

The Running Man

Fuson's speed is one of his essential skills that he brings to RIFC, and was a huge part of the reason that he won the Golden Playmaker award in 2024. However, running is more to Fuson than just part of his craft on the pitch. Both on and off the field, it is something that brings him joy and keeps him active. Fuson originally began running with a friend to build his stamina and keep him from feeling tired, but it eventually just became something fun for the forward. Running is an activity that has become effortless for Fuson, as it takes his mind off of the stressful nature of life. Once he gets into the groove and finds the right pace, he forgets all about the stressors in his life and discovers a thrill.

Team training can often be a tiring experience, but regardless of that, Fuson will often add in some extra exercise and a three-to-four mile run before returning home and relaxing after a long day of physical activity. Running is a daily aspect of Fuson's life that he takes seriously, as he understands the benefits but also enjoys the escape it brings. He plans on running a marathon one day, but more for the fun of it rather than being ultra-competitive.

The West Coast Englishman

Anyone that plays the beautiful game knows that it can take one you to just about anywhere across the globe. For Fuson, that place was England. England is known for its rich history in soccer, and Fuson had an opportunity to be a part of that long history in 2020, when he played at Elland Road in Leeds as a member of the i2i International Soccer Academy. The unique opportunity was an incredible experience for the Los Angeles native, as he was able to compete in a Premier League stadium against some of England's most elite academies in order to gain professional exposure as he worked towards his first professional contract.

The change in culture from Los Angeles to England was a big shift for Fuson. He went from beautiful weather and blue skies to more frigid temperatures with a consistent gray overcast. He also found that the soccer culture was very different from what he was used to in the U.S. While in England, Fuson had the opportunity to play in breathtaking atmospheres, full of thousands of fans who lived and breathed the beautiful game, which he fondly remembers as an unforgettable experience. Playing in a country with as much soccer history as England was a special opportunity for Fuson that exposed him to just how competitive the game could get, and ultimately inspired him to continue pushing towards his professional dream.

DJ Fuson

It is no secret that a tight-knit locker room is a vitally important part of a successful team. One significant aspect of a team locker room that will always improve the vibes is the perfect music to fit the occasion. While he is not really sure how it ended up happening, Fuson has happily taken over the role of being the official locker room DJ, which his teammates have all eagerly accepted.

Fuson likes to think that he has really good taste in music, but there is no secret formula to his selection. He just plays whatever fits the occasion and matches the vibes in the locker room, and it always seems to do the trick. Whether he is playing Young Thug or Future to hype up the team before a big game, Fuson is always turning up the bass to get his squad ready for battle.

Giving Back

The life of a professional soccer player is busy, tiring and fast-paced. However, like the entire Rhode Island FC roster, Fuson never forgets his roots, and always makes time to give back to the community that constantly roots him on. He often participates in community events with local youth organizations across the Ocean State, where soccer is a key aspect of young kids' lives. Fuson remembers what it was like to be a child in their position, and understands how amazing it would be to get to play with a professional soccer player as a young child. He enjoys playing with the youth and teaching them some new skills and lessons, as he also knows that it will provide tremendous motivation to each of them.







