Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Miami FC

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club enters its regular season-finale in strong form after a commanding 1-0 win over Eastern Conference powerhouse Charleston Battery. The result secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and ensured home field advantage at least through the Semi- finals.

Against Charleston, Republic FC displayed its trademark discipline and composure, earning its 12th clean sheet of the season against the league's strongest offense. The backline stood tall, anchored by Danny Vitiello, who made three saves to equal the all-time USL championship season-record of 58. At the other end of the pitch, Khori Bennett provided the difference maker by putting away a header from Lee Desmond to record his fifth goal of the season.

This weekend's fixture provides one final test before postseason play and a moment for reflection as the club celebrates one of its all-time greats. Republic FC will honor longtime captain Rodrigo "RoRo" Lopez, who announced earlier this week his decision to retire at the end of the 2025 season. A foundational figure in the club's history and its first signing, Lopez has been the heartbeat of the Indomitable Club since its inaugural season. Fans in attendance can expect a special tribute, cheer cards, and a special post-match ceremony recognizing his lasting impact on the club throughout a stellar career.

Know Your Opponent - Miami FC

Miami FC closes its season with a visit to Heart Health Park. While the 2025 campaign has presented its challenges, the Florida side is in competitive form showing notable improvement in recent weeks. Under head coach Gaston Maddoni, Miami has found some rhythm and confidence. They've won two of their last three matches, beating teams above them on the table. Their late season run shows a team still fighting for pride, determined to close the year with momentum to build.

A major bright spot for Miami has been the emergence of Francisco Bonfiglio, who has delivered an impressive debut season. The Argentine striker has quickly become one of Miami FC's most reliable attacking options showing creativity and technical ability in the final third. Having developed through the academies of Villareal in Spain and San Lorenzo in Argentina, Bonfiglio has a refined attacking presence and high football IQ making him a dangerous threat. His instinct for finding space and finishing his chances has translated to 14 goals this season, half of Miami's total offensive output, also leading the league in shots taken.

Despite being out of playoff contention, the Sunshine State side continues to show resilience taking each match as an opportunity to prove their quality and set themselves up for the future. The club's recent performances show that they remain on a confident side and look to finish their season with a statement of performance.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC and Miami have met just twice, with Sacramento winning both times. This is the first meeting between the sides in 2025. The Indomitable Club earned a hard-fought victory at home in 2023 before following it up with a 1-0 away at the Pitbull Stadium.

Overview: SAC @ MIA

Date: Saturday, October 25

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Heart Health Park (Sacramento, California)

Tickets: Buy Now!

Giveaways:

Toiletry bags courtesy of UC Davis Health

Rodrigo Lopez Cheer Card







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.