New Mexico United Takes on Rhode Island FC for Regular Season Finale

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United closes out the 2025 regular season Friday with an East vs. West clash against Rhode Island FC for a Blackout game at The Lab. With playoff seeding on the line, the Black & Yellow are determined to finish strong and carry momentum into the postseason.

United will look to deliver one final statement under the lights. The club's attacking has been sharp, and their defensive unit remains one of the most consistent in the league, setting the stage for an exciting regular season finale in Albuquerque.

Players to Watch: Talen Maples & Mukwelle Akale

At the heart of United's defense, Talen Maples has been a steady and commanding presence all season. His leadership, and ability to read the game make him a crucial part of United's back line.

On the opposite end of the pitch, Mukwelle Akale's creativity and pace have been difference makers all season. His quick bursts and pinpoint delivery have opened up countless chances, Akale will be key to unlocking Rhode Island's defense.

Scouting the Opposition: Rhode Island FC

Rhode Island FC has proven to be a competitive side under head coach Khano Smith. The visitors enter the match clinching a playoff spot, and will look to continue their regular season success. Forward JJ Williams has led the charge up front with consistent scoring having a team high 7 goals on the season, Between the posts, goalkeeper Koke Vegas has been reliable all season, providing several standout performances and having 11 clean sheets on the year.

What's Next:

Following Friday night at the Lab, New Mexico United turns its focus to the postseason. With a home playoff match already secured, the Black & Yellow will look to make another deep run and bring playoff magic back to Albuquerque.







