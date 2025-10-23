Phoenix Rising Prepare for Decision Day on the Road

With playoff positioning on the line, Rising hits the road where it has found success throughout the 2025 season

Throughout the grind of its 34-match season, Phoenix Rising has consistently found ways to come up with solid results on the road. In April, Rising became the first side to take points off San Antonio FC with a 2-1 win at Toyota Field. On May 10, the club traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it picked up another 2-1 win over its rivals. Those two early-season wins set the tone for a regular season in which Rising has lost just four of its fifteen road contests.

Being away from the Valley hasn't done much to hamper Rising's attack throughout the season. Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side has scored 29 goals in all road competitions and has yet to lose when finding the back of the net first on the road (4-0-3). Additionally, it's a perfect 4-0-0 in one-goal games and has yet to lose when scoring at least two goals away from home (4-0-1).

"It's very muich fair to say that away has been good to us and home not as much," Kah said in a media availability on September 10. "We have the same mindset whether we're home or away. We have to play the way we know we can play and have the belief and trust to go on the road and get three points."

One reason for Rising's success on the road has been goal contributions coming from all over the roster, not just from one or two players. Notably, 10 players have scored on the road, from forward Ihsan Sacko to defenders Mohamed Traore and Pierce Rizzo.

"We play a young kid (Pierce Rizzo) in an unnatural position and he's showing what this club is about," Kah said following a 1-1 draw against the Rowdies on August 16 in Tampa Bay. "It's about giving opportunities and (Rizzo) took his. I'm very proud of him to be the youngest Rising player to score in a game."

Instead of leaning on a leading goal scorer, Rising pivoted to its youth and it paid dividends in the form of a road result. Most recently, the emphasis on spreading the scoring out helped the club pick up a crucial 2-0 win over North Carolina FC, a team comfortably seeded in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, at WakeMed Soccer Complex on October 10.

"It was a pretty intense match with the travel across the country," defender Daniel Flores said. "I think we managed it well and played well as a team. We trained well throughout the whole week; we knew what we had to do, and we came out here and made it happen. We're happy to get the three points."

With the end of the regular season days away, Rising's match in Pittsburgh is now the team's most important away day of 2025. A win or draw gurantees a postseason match come the beginning of November. A win with a little help could see Rising host a playoff game. With back-to-back wins and a pair of shutouts, Kah's side couldn't ask to be in a better position as it looks to flex its away muscles one last time in regular-season play.

"We know what we need to do," Kah said. "We still control our own destiny, so we're going to Pittsburgh to do that."







