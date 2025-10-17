A Fan's Perspective: Looking Back at the 2025 Regular Season

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After a long regular season that kicked off at the beginning of March, Phoenix Rising closes its 15-match regular-season home slate against San Antonio FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on October 18 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Ahead of the club's Fan Appreciation Night, several supporters shared their favorite memories as they reflected on the 2025 season.

On October 15, dozens of fans took time out of their Wednesday morning to attend the club's Open Training session at the Phoenix Rising Practice Field. Lee Watkins, a supporter who also coaches at CCV Stars, brought up how much fun he has had seeing midfielder Charlie Dennis' late-season surge.

"(Dennis) has been on fire lately and his goals have been fun to watch," Watkins said. "They're real pros, what it takes to be a pro, and how not to give up in a game and keep working hard. I think it says a lot about the coaching staff, too, because they're pushing them all the time."

Watkins also shared how much he enjoys the different theme nights, especially the club's recent Hispanic Heritage Night.

"My wife's Latina, obviously my son, so it's always fun for us, because it helps us celebrate the culture," Watkins said. "The Bandidos are usually on fire, and the crowds, there's always someone in a luchador mask or something like that."

With him, Watkins brought some of his under-11 players, who said they "follow every Rising player equally." A few yards down the sideline, elementary school student Sebastian Pena, standing in a jersey littered with ink from signatures, admitted his favorite player is midfielder Jamison Ping. Sebastian and his mom, Alex, said their favorite moment of the season was the 3-3 draw against New Mexico United on May 31, where they saw goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky come up with three saves as Rising won the penalty-kick shootout to earn an extra point in USL Jägermeister Cup play.

For Rising Season Ticket Members Jaimie and Joshua Pittman, there wasn't one particular game that stood out. It has been the energy generated in the stands that has kept them coming back week after week.

"Our favorite memory of being on the terrace during those intense, high-energy matches when the crowd, the chants and the atmosphere all come together," they said. "You can feel the passion from every fan, and those moments stick with you long after the final whistle."

With 10 home results this season, Rising supporters have had a lot to cheer about. But even through the lows and the draws, the fans make sure the players hear their support. That they know their fans are always behind them for 90-plus minutes every weekend.

"There is an energy in the stadium where we want to support the team," Season Ticket Member BJ Blinston said. "Even though we get frustrated at times, when the players need us, I feel we are there. The Bandidos are a well-organized supporter group that also helps make games memorable."

Blinston added: "Watching my children enjoy the game and "get into it" gives me memories I'll always cherish."

This weekend, Blinston, Watkins and the Pittman's will be among the thousands of Rising fans set to stream into Phoenix Rising Stadium to cheer on their favorite team in person one final time in the regular season. Up against a San Antonio side a point above it in the table and with the potential to clinch a playoff berth with one match to spare, the stakes couldn't be higher.







