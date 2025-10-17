Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC

Cary, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Rhode Island FC for its final home game of the regular season on Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream on ESPN+, and tickets are available here.

NCFC looks to get back on track after dropping back-to-back matches to Detroit City FC and Phoenix Rising FC. Entering the second-to-last week of the regular season, NCFC sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 12W-11L-5D (41 points).

Forward Pedro Dolabella looks to continue leading the NCFC attack in his first season in Championship play. Dolabella has scored seven goals this season while tacking on three assists.

Oliver Semmle has been the man in goal since joining NCFC on loan back in August. Semmle has made 19 saves on 32 shots faced while recording two clean sheets.

SCOUTING RHODE ISLAND

As the end of the regular season nears its conclusion, Rhode Island FC has found itself amid a five-match undefeated streak, of which four have resulted in wins.

This has Rhode Island in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, with a record of 10W-11L-7D (37 points).

Forward JJ Williams has put on a show recently, scoring in three consecutive matches and recording a brace in RIFC's 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Williams leads the RIFC attack with seven goals, while Noah Fuson and Maxi Rodriguez both have four. The trio has combined for 73 chances created and seven assists.

RIFC has had a strong defensive showing this season, fueled by keeper Koke Vegas, who has made 44 saves on 59 shots faced while recording 10 clean sheets, tied for the second-most in the league. RIFC has also conceded only 27 goals, the third fewest in the league.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC wraps up its regular season campaign with a road trip to Eastern Conference foe Loudoun United FC on Saturday, October 25, at 5 p.m. ET at Segra Field. The two clubs have faced off twice this season, with Loudoun United collecting a win in regular season play and NCFC in the USL Jägermeister Cup.







