Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 10/18/25

Playoff Push: With two matches remaining in the regular season, SAFC sits in fifth place and three points above the Western Conference playoff line. San Antonio can clinch its fifth playoff berth in six seasons with a win against Phoenix, a draw against Phoenix along with a Colorado Springs loss, or an Orange County loss.

September's Finest: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez was named USL Championship Player of the Month last week after a scorching September which saw him contribute to five of San Antonio's eight goals with three goals and two assists, also creating a league-high 16 chances. Hernandez posted a 71.4% shot accuracy and 42.9% shot conversion rate in his four appearances, and his team-leading 11 goals this year are tied for fourth-most in a regular season in SAFC history.

Shoot Your Shot: San Antonio has outshout its opponents in 15 of its regular season matches, taking the sixth-most shots in the league with 347 this season.

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On getting the win at Phoenix on Saturday...)

"We have to play good defense. That's a team that scores a lot of goals, but they also give up a lot of goals. In a lot of results at home, they're at that 4-4, 4-3, 4-2, so we have to be patient. They have a good forward, good wingers, guys that can score so we have to play good defense, and when we have our chances, try to put those away."

USL Championship Match #29 - San Antonio FC at Phoenix Rising FC

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-11-7 (37 pts; 5 th place in Western Conference)

Phoenix Rising FC: 8-8-12 (36 pts; 6 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: The all-time series between the sides sits even at 7-3-7. San Antonio and Phoenix meet for the third time this season having split the results in April, with Phoenix taking a 1-0 win at Toyota Field, while San Antonio followed with a 1-0 at Rising Stadium in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

