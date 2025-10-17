Monterey Bay Welcomes Eastern Conference Side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to Cardinale Stadium

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (7-14-7, 28 points) welcomes Eastern Conference opponent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (11-10-7, 40 points) to Seaside for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium in Week 33 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by Montage Health. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

As the club's fourth campaign nears a close, Monterey Bay will look to finish the season on a high note with back-to-back wins in front of the home fans at Cardinale Stadium. Despite narrowly missing out on a postseason berth, the club is still poised to record its highest finish in the Western Conference to date. With two solid showings to end the year, Monterey Bay has the opportunity to build momentum for 2026 and leave both the club and its supporters with a dose of optimism heading into the offseason.

The theme night for Saturday's match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will be Kick Cancer Night. The Kids' Zone will have a refreshed spin with giveaways for the kids, Bootleg band will be playing live music in the plaza, Alvarado Street Brewery will be offering $5 Pink Pony Mug brews in honor of the night, and Montage Health will lead a special halftime presentation.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 61°F

Kit Matchup

Monterey Bay: kelp top, kelp shorts, kelp socks

Pittsburgh: grey/yellow top, grey shorts, grey socks

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (7-14-7, 28 pts, 11th West); Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (11-10-7, 40 pts, 6th East)







