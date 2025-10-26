Monterey Bay Wraps up 2025 Campaign with Draw vs Las Vegas Lights FC at Cardinale Stadium

Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (7-15-8, 29 points) ended its fourth campaign with a 1-1 draw versus Las Vegas Lights FC (6-15-9, 27 points) on Fan Appreciation Night at Cardinale Stadium. Mayele Malango muscled his way to his fifth goal of the season on the end of picture-perfect service from Anton Søjberg - who recorded his ninth contribution of the year on the play - to close out the regular season with a result.

The season finale of the 2025 season kicked off under the lights in Seaside. Las Vegas forced an early save out of Nico Campuzano at the left post just three minutes into the match. The parried ball bounced right back into the possession of the visitors near the corner flag, and Patrick Leal ultimately scored with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box to sneak Lights FC ahead 1-0. Tarik Scott led a counter attack through the middle of the pitch in the 26th minute. Scott laid the ball off to Luke Ivanovic who cut back to his left and fired off a curling left-footer, but the shot missed wide. Monterey Bay struck back in the 28th minute. Anton Søjberg played a beautiful ball ahead of Malango, who then muscled his way into the box. Keeping the defender at his hip, Malango fired off a left-footed shot that found the bottom left corner of the net to pull the Crisp-and-Kelp back into the match and even the score at 1-1. Just before halftime in the 40th minute, Malango whipped the ball into the six-yard box from the right side. Scott impressively rose up and above the goalkeeper, but his header missed over the crossbar and the first half ended level.

Monterey Bay FC midfielder Mobi Fehr executed a skillful give-and-go with Wes Fonguck in the 55th minute that led to the latter being taken down inside the box. The ref pointed to the spot, but Søjberg's chance to give the home side the lead missed wide of the right post. Late in the match in the 81st minute, Monterey Bay FC earned a free kick. The service missed everyone in the scrum but fell awkwardly to Pierce Gallaway in space. Gallaway managed to connect for a shot on frame, but it was saved at the near post. Then in the dying moments of the match, second-half substitute SamiGuediri worked his way past multiple defenders across the top of the box before hitting a hard left-footed shot on target, but the goalkeeper managed to save the attempt and the match ended 1-1 in Seaside.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Xavi Gnaulati (upper body), Alex Lara (lower body), Ilijah Paul (lower body), and Adrian Rebollar (upper body).

Information

Date: October 25, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Cloudy and 60°F

Attendance: 3,608

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 1

Las Vegas Lights FC 1 0 1

LV: Patrick Leal (Vaughn Covil) 3'

MB: Mayele Malango (Anton Søjberg) 28'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-2): Nico Campuzano; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Miles Lyons (Joel Garcia Jr., 76'); Mayele Malango (Sami Guediri, 72'), Wesley Fonguck (Pierce Gallaway, 76'), Anton Søjberg, Johnny Klein (Ethan Bryant, 90+4'); Tarik Scott, Luke Ivanovic (Mobi Fehr, 45')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Jacob Muir

Las Vegas Lights FC (3-4-3): Carver Miller; Elias Gartig, Turner Humphrey, Gennaro Nigro; Patrick Leal (Rory O'Driscoll, 71'), Jack Singer (Shawn Smart, 72'), Giorgio Probo (Coleman Gannon, 78'), Tommy McNamara; Johnny Rodriguez, Stefan Stojanovic (Nighte Pickering 45'), Vaughn Covil (Orrin Gaines II, 72')

Subs not used: Raiko Arozarena, Anthony Herbert

Stats Summary: MB / LV

Shots: 13 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 8

Possession: 37.8% / 62.2%

Misconduct Summary

LV: Elias Gartig (caution) 24'

MB: Miles Lyons (caution) 71'

MB: Wes Fonguck (caution) 74'

Officials

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referee: Eric Krueger

Assistant Referee: Ryan Jung

Fourth Official: Ivan De Cristofaro







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.