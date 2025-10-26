Time Announced for Playoff Opener

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds will begin their journey through the USL Championship Playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, when they will host Hartford Athletic at Highmark Stadium in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Tickets for the match are on sale now through Ticketmaster, and the contest will be streamed live on ESPN+. Local television broadcast details will be announced in the coming days.

The Hounds, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, will be meeting fifth-seeded Hartford for the first time ever in the postseason. The Hounds won both regular season meetings this year with Hartford, taking a 1-0 victory on March 22 in Pittsburgh and winning 2-1 on Sept. 20 in Connecticut.

The winner of the quarterfinal will advance to face the winner between No. 1 Louisville City FC and No. 8 Detroit City FC the following weekend.

This is the eighth consecutive season the Hounds have qualified for the postseason, extending the longest such run in team history. It is also the second-longest active streak in the USL Championship behind Louisville's 11 straight appearances.

