Hounds Draw with Phoenix to Clinch Home Playoff
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC battled to a 0-0 draw with Phoenix Rising FC to close the regular season tonight at Highmark Stadium, and the result was enough to secure a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and a home match to open the USL Championship Playoffs next Saturday.
The Hounds (12-10-8) were on the front foot for the majority of the match, holding a 17-8 edge in shots, a 10-0 advantage in corner kicks and holding 63.1 percent of possession against Phoenix (9-8-13), which clinched its playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Eric Dick needed to make only one save for the shutout, his 12th in all competitions this season and his 26th with the Hounds, which ties him with Hunter Gilstrap for the second-most in team history.
First half
The Hounds began pushing forward from the opening whistle, and in the fourth minute, the team made a claim for a penalty kick for handling when Augi Williams'header was blocked behind in close quarters by Phoenix's Carl Sainté.
Undeterred, the Hounds continued to attack, and in the 20th minute, Luke Biasi lashed a shot across goal after getting into the right side of the box to receive a long, diagonal pass forward. Phoenix largely settled for long-range efforts, and Dick made his only save of the match only 11 minutes into play.
Phoenix goalie Patrick Rakovsky made four saves for his clean sheet, and in the 38th minute, he stood tall to deny Williams at close range as the striker tried to poke a high-bouncing ball around the keeper.
Biasi came closest to scoring in the 41st minute, when he again gained the right side of the box. Rather than crossing, he took a near-post effort on goal that struck the right post and bounced to safety for Phoenix.
Second half
Phoenix adjusted and saw more of the ball early in the second half, but the Hounds began to fire toward goal again with a rising volley by Bradley Sample in the 61st minute.
A few minutes later, Junior Etou curled a cross behind the back line for Williams, but the striker didn't make clean contact on the ball, which allowed the Phoenix defense to scramble the chance clear of the goal line.
Phoenix's best chance of the match came in the 79th minute when Ihsan Sacko got behind the defense on a long ball down the right side, but Guillaume Vacter tracked back with speed to make a last-ditch block on the shot, snuffing out the chance.
Sample had one final chance for the Hounds, getting on the end of a cross by Robbie Mertz, but his header took a deflection off the back of a defender and ricocheted into the arms of Rakovsky. As the final whistle blew, it secured a milestone for center back Sean Suber, who became only the fourth Riverhounds player to play every minute of a regular season, logging all 2,700 minutes of the 2025 campaign.
Modelo Man of the Match
Guillaume Vacter was a ball winner extraordinaire, winning 16 of 19 duels and adding four clearances. He also contributed 15 final third entries, a shot on goal and an exceptional blocked shot to deny Ihsan Sacko's clear chance in the 79th minute.
What's next?
The Hounds will host Hartford Athletic (13-12-5) in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals next Saturday at Highmark Stadium, time and TV listings to be announced. The Hounds swept both meetings with Hartford this season, winning 1-0 at home on March 22 and taking a 2-1 win in Connecticut on Sept. 20.
Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Junior Etou, Bradley Sample, Danny Griffin, Luke Biasi (Perrin Barnes 79'); Robbie Mertz, Charles Ahl (Jackson Walti 73'); Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 79')
Phoenix Rising FC lineup (3-4-3) - Patrick Rakovsky; Carle Sainté, Rafael Czichos, Pape Boye; Ryan Flood, John Scearce, Jean Moursou, Ascel Essengue; Darius Johnson (Rémi Cabral 77'), Hope Avayevu (Ihsan Sacko 77'), Charlie Dennis
Scoring summary
None
Discipline summary
None
