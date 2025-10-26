NCFC finishes the regular season with three points

North Carolina FC huddles before the second half against Loudoun United FC

LEESBURG, Va. - North Carolina FC defeated Loudoun United FC, 1-0, Saturday evening at Segra Field in the final match of the regular season.

With the win, NCFC sits in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 13W-11L-6D (45 points). NCFC will clinch a home playoff spot with a Hartford loss or draw or a Pittsburgh loss or draw in their matches Saturday night.

After a scoreless first 45', Oalex Anderson found the back of the net early in the second half off a corner kick from Louis Perez.

Oliver Semmle recorded his second-consecutive clean sheet after a strong defensive performance. The German goalkeeper made five saves in the win.

Match Notes:

Oalex Anderson scored his fifth goal of the season

Oliver Semmle recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season

Quotes:

John Bradford: "I'm immensely proud of the group tonight. This was an important match for us to do our part to secure a home playoff game and the guys did everything they could to get the result."

John Bradford: "We will enjoy this for the moment and then start preparing to start the playoffs this coming week."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC will compete in the first round of the 2025 USL Championship. Match info, including opponent, date, time, and location, will be determined at the conclusion of this weekend's matches.

NCFC (3-4-3): Oliver Semmle, Patrick Burner, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Louis Perez, Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall, Thomas Roberts, Oalex Anderson (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 90+1'), Pedro Dolabella

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Rodrigo da Costa, Jahlane Forbes, Trevor Mulqueen, Triston Hodge

LDN (3-5-2): Ryan Jack, Kwame Awuah, Bolu Akinyode, Cole Turner, Keegan Tingey, Florian Valot, Drew Skundrich, Tommy McCabe, Omari Glasgow (Pedro Santos - 76'), Arquímides Ordóñez (Abdellatif Aboukoura - 64'), Zach Ryan (Riley Bidois - 64')

Subs Not Used: Moses Nyeman, Alex Nagy, Robby Dambrot, Lorenzo Herrera

Score:

NCFC: 1

LDN: 0

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 58' (L. Perez)

LDN: -

Cautions:

NCFC: F. Sundstrom - 19', L. Perez - 32', P. Dolabella - 76'

LDN: K. Tingey - 52', T. McCabe - 89'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LDN: -

Venue (Location): Segra Field (Leesburg, Va.)

