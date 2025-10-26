Rising to Face El Paso Locomotive FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC's postseason path is set.

Following its 0-0 Decision Day draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on October 25, Rising will travel to El Paso, Texas, to face El Paso Locomotive FC in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 1, at Southwest University Park, and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

Next Saturday will mark Rising's third trip to El Paso in 2025. The two teams played to a 4-4 draw back on March 15, with Rising coming from three goals down in the second half to earn a point in its first away match of the regular season. Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side last visited West Texas in USL Jägermeister Cup play, where the two sides played to a 2-2 draw on July 19. With a 3-3 draw in Phoenix mixed in on August 30, the two sides have combined to score 18 goals across the three previous matches.

"We're looking forward to it," Rising midfielder JP Scearce said. "We wanted to secure the home playoff match, but we couldn't achieve that. Now we're looking forward to our game against El Paso. We have been in two very close games against them and we're looking forward to it."

Rising enters the playoffs as the 5th seed in the Western Conference and with momentum, ending the regular season on a three-match unbeaten run and with just one loss in its last 11 matches.

Now, Rising looks to add a second star above its crest as it begins its eighth postseason campaign since 2017. The club made it to the USL Championship match in 2018, 2020 and 2023, winning the league title in 2023 against Charleston Battery after entering the postseason as a sixth seed.

