Home Opener Set: March 14
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising will open its 2026 campaign on the road against San Antonio FC before returning home for a March 14 match versus Orange County SC.
The USL Championship has announced its home openers for the 2026 season, with Phoenix Rising kicking off its campaign on the road on March 7 against San Antonio FC - a club that finished just below Rising in last year's regular-season standings. Rising returns home a week later for its 2026 Phoenix debut against Orange County SC on March 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Don't miss a second of the action next season. Season tickets are available now, starting at just $10 per match. Visit the phxrisingfc.com/tickets/seasons to learn more, make your purchase, and reserve your spot today. In addition to the best prices and selection, Season Ticket Members receive perks such as discounts on food and beverage, merchandise, and special opportunities to interact with the team throughout the year.
The USL Championship regular season will feature a 34-week calendar concluding on Saturday, October 24, with the postseason kicking off the following weekend. The 2026 campaign will see the league split into Eastern and Western Conferences, with 13 teams in the East and 12 in the West. Expansion clubs Brooklyn FC and Sporting Jacksonville SC will both join the Eastern Conference for the new season (full alignment below).
Each Western Conference club will play 24 matches against in-conference opponents and six against Eastern Conference opponents, completing a 30-game regular-season schedule.
The 2026 USL Championship season marks the third year of the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+, and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced following the release of the complete 2026 USL Championship schedule. Local Phoenix Rising matches will continue to air on Arizona's Family Sports.
2026 USL Championship Conference Alignment
Western Conference
Colorado Springs
El Paso Locomotive FC
Las Vegas Lights FC
Lexington SC
Monterey Bay FC
New Mexico United
Oakland Roots SC
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
Sacramento Republic FC
San Antonio FC
FC Tulsa
Eastern Conference
Birmingham Legion FC
Brooklyn FC
Charleston Battery
Detroit City FC
Hartford Athletic
Indy Eleven
Loudoun United FC
Louisville City FC
Miami FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Rhode Island FC
Sporting Club Jacksonville
Tampa Bay Rowdies
