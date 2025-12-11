Home Opener Set: March 14

Phoenix Rising will open its 2026 campaign on the road against San Antonio FC before returning home for a March 14 match versus Orange County SC.

The USL Championship has announced its home openers for the 2026 season, with Phoenix Rising kicking off its campaign on the road on March 7 against San Antonio FC - a club that finished just below Rising in last year's regular-season standings. Rising returns home a week later for its 2026 Phoenix debut against Orange County SC on March 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Don't miss a second of the action next season. Season tickets are available now, starting at just $10 per match. Visit the phxrisingfc.com/tickets/seasons to learn more, make your purchase, and reserve your spot today. In addition to the best prices and selection, Season Ticket Members receive perks such as discounts on food and beverage, merchandise, and special opportunities to interact with the team throughout the year.

The USL Championship regular season will feature a 34-week calendar concluding on Saturday, October 24, with the postseason kicking off the following weekend. The 2026 campaign will see the league split into Eastern and Western Conferences, with 13 teams in the East and 12 in the West. Expansion clubs Brooklyn FC and Sporting Jacksonville SC will both join the Eastern Conference for the new season (full alignment below).

Each Western Conference club will play 24 matches against in-conference opponents and six against Eastern Conference opponents, completing a 30-game regular-season schedule.

The 2026 USL Championship season marks the third year of the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+, and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced following the release of the complete 2026 USL Championship schedule. Local Phoenix Rising matches will continue to air on Arizona's Family Sports.

2026 USL Championship Conference Alignment

Western Conference

Colorado Springs

El Paso Locomotive FC

Las Vegas Lights FC

Lexington SC

Monterey Bay FC

New Mexico United

Oakland Roots SC

Orange County SC

Phoenix Rising FC

Sacramento Republic FC

San Antonio FC

FC Tulsa

Eastern Conference

Birmingham Legion FC

Brooklyn FC

Charleston Battery

Detroit City FC

Hartford Athletic

Indy Eleven

Loudoun United FC

Louisville City FC

Miami FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

Sporting Club Jacksonville

Tampa Bay Rowdies







