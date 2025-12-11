New Mexico United Set for 2026 Home Opener on March 28 vs. Colorado Springs

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship today announced home openers for the 2026 season, and New Mexico United is officially set to return to The Lab on Saturday, March 28, hosting regional rival Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a matchup that always brings intensity, energy, and a full-throated New Mexico crowd.

United begins the season on the road with a March 14 trip to Oakland Roots SC before finally coming home to The Lab- where the club continues to lead the league in atmosphere, energy, and community impact. The March 28 home opener marks the first of many opportunities for supporters to pack The Lab and set the tone for the 2026 campaign.

The announcement of home openers gives fans the first look at United's early-season path, with the full 2026 USL Championship schedule set to be released on Tuesday, December 16. More details- including kickoff times, promotions, and theme nights- will be shared soon. 2026 USL Championship Home Openers

Saturday, March 7

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Brooklyn FC vs. Indy Eleven

Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC

Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC

Sacramento Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa

San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Sporting Club Jacksonville vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, March 14

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Detroit City FC vs. Brooklyn FC

Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC

Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC

FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC

Saturday, March 21

Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC

Loudoun United FC vs. Miami FC

Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, March 28

Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville

Saturday, April 3

Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.