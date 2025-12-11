New Mexico United Set for 2026 Home Opener on March 28 vs. Colorado Springs
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship today announced home openers for the 2026 season, and New Mexico United is officially set to return to The Lab on Saturday, March 28, hosting regional rival Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a matchup that always brings intensity, energy, and a full-throated New Mexico crowd.
United begins the season on the road with a March 14 trip to Oakland Roots SC before finally coming home to The Lab- where the club continues to lead the league in atmosphere, energy, and community impact. The March 28 home opener marks the first of many opportunities for supporters to pack The Lab and set the tone for the 2026 campaign.
The announcement of home openers gives fans the first look at United's early-season path, with the full 2026 USL Championship schedule set to be released on Tuesday, December 16. More details- including kickoff times, promotions, and theme nights- will be shared soon. 2026 USL Championship Home Openers
Saturday, March 7
Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Brooklyn FC vs. Indy Eleven
Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC
Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC
Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC
Sacramento Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa
San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Sporting Club Jacksonville vs. Hartford Athletic
Saturday, March 14
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Detroit City FC vs. Brooklyn FC
Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC
Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC
FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC
Saturday, March 21
Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC
Loudoun United FC vs. Miami FC
Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Saturday, March 28
Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville
Saturday, April 3
Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic
