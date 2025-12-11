Battery's 2026 Home Opener Set for March 7 against Reigning Champs Pittsburgh
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The USL Championship confirmed Thursday the slate of home openers for the 2026 regular season. The Charleston Battery are set to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Sat., March 7, at Patriots Point (kickoff time TBD) to kick off the new campaign.
It'll be one of the biggest games of the league's opening weekend as Pittsburgh are the reigning champions after capturing the USL Championship title last November.
Charleston and Pittsburgh, both 90s clubs, will face each other for their 47th all-time meeting. The Battery swept the Hounds last year to claim the Old Guard Shield (supporter-led rivalry), including a sensational 2-1 comeback victory at Patriots Point.
The Battery will be looking to build upon the success sustained in 2025, when the team finished second in the USL Championship standings and set a new single-season regular season wins record for the third year in a row.
Single-game tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks, but fans can lock in their spot for the home opener, and all 17 home matches, now with a Season Membership. Members can save up to 50% on tickets compared to matchday gate prices and unlock a host of unforgettable perks and benefits. Plans and options can be found at www.charlestonbattery.com/membership/
