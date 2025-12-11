Ousmane Sylla Back for 2026

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC is excited to announce that Ousmane Sylla will return for the 2026 USL Championship season, bringing back one of the most uniquely talented and dynamic players in the league. Despite battling injuries throughout 2025, Sylla's impact was undeniable, his talent consistently shone through whenever he was on the field.

Sylla made 22 appearances for OCSC during the 2025 campaign, and when healthy, he played at a level far beyond his position. He tallied 2 goals and 1 assist in regular-season play. But his defining moment came in the U.S. Open Cup, where he delivered one of the most unforgettable highlights of the year: a bending strike from the back line that found the upper corner to bring OCSC level against AV Alta. Sylla also added an assist in that match, showcasing his ability to influence the game when he is on the pitch.

Sylla joined OCSC ahead of the 2025 season from the Houston Dynamo, where he made his first-team debut in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. He was a standout performer for Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, recording 23 appearances, 7 goals, and 6 assists, a stat line that turned heads across the league and highlighted his exceptional versatility and attacking instincts.

Before turning professional, Sylla cemented his place in college soccer history. He won the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the nation's top collegiate player, after leading Clemson University to a national championship and establishing himself as one of the top rising talents in American soccer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.