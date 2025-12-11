Indy Eleven Home Opener on Saturday, March 21
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Tampa, Fla. - The USL Championship announced the home openers for the 2026 season, with new arrival Brooklyn FC playing its first game in the USL-C against Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 8.
The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Fans can purchase the 2026 Home Opener Pack that includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.
Indy Eleven will travel to another Eastern Conference opponent Hartford Athletic for its home opener on Sat. Mar. 28
The full 2026 USL Championship schedule will be released on Tue. Dec. 16.
2026 USL Championship Home Openers
Sun., Mar. 8
Brooklyn FC vs. Indy Eleven
Sat., Mar. 21
Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC
Sat., Mar. 28
Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven
Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Benefits include season parking pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $13.50 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.
