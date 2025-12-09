Indy Eleven Signs 2025 USL Finals MVP, 2024 Golden Glove Winner, Carmel Native Eric Dick

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed 2025 USL Championship Finals MVP goalkeeper Eric Dick, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The Prinx Playoff MVP led Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to its first USL Championship last month by recording clean sheets in all four playoff games across 450 minutes, helping his team join runner-up FC Tulsa as the first two finalists to finish the postseason with no goals allowed.

The 6'5, 220-pound Dick recorded 15 saves in the postseason, including five across regulation and extra time in the Finals at Tulsa, in addition to a key stop on Stefan Lukić in Penalty Kicks. In the playoffs, the 31-year-old Dick posted a -2.29 Goals Prevented mark and a +4.02 Goals Added mark to lead all goalkeepers in the postseason.

In the 2025 regular season and playoffs, Dick led all USL goalkeepers with a club-record 15 clean sheets and he tied for second in the league with 78 saves, recording a 0.78 goals against average in 32 starts. His total of 29 shutouts in two seasons at Pittsburgh is tied for first on the franchise all-time list.

In 2024 for Pittsburgh, Dick claimed both the league's Golden Glove (0.69 goals against average) and Goalkeeper of the Year honors with a 79.1% save percentage and a Goals Prevented mark of -11.06. An offseason arrival from Minnesota United FC, Dick made 22 appearances for Pittsburgh and posted a 79.1% save percentage and 14 shutouts while recording a minus-10.18 Goals Prevented mark, as the Hounds conceded the fewest goals in the Championship during the regular season.

The Butler product and Carmel native returns home. He played four games for the Boys in Blue in 2021, recording a clean sheet.

The 2017 BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year was the first goalkeeper selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft at pick #13 by Sporting Kansas City. He signed with Minnesota United in 2022.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $13.50 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/9/25)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (3): Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (4): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.