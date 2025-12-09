El Paso Locomotive FC Re-Sign Four Additional Players for 2026

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has re-signed four players for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. Midfielder Eric Calvillo, defenders Noah Dollenmayer, Palermo Ortiz and Tony Alfaro are all set to return to the club. Per club policy, the terms of each deal will not be disclosed.

Calvillo, 27, finished 2025 with four goals and four assists across 27 appearances in league play including 26 starts in the midfield. He moved into second all-time for the club in matches played (129) last season and holds the club record for starts (119).

Dollenmayer, 26, returns from his loan spell with San Antonio FC to end the 2025 season. The Dominican international made his debut for the national team back in March and has tallied two goals in ten appearances while also featuring in the 2025 Gold Cup this past summer.

Ortiz, 33, was a midseason USL Championship Defender of the Year nominee in 2025. He tallied two goals in 19 league appearances while adding 69 clearances and 38 tackles.

Alfaro, 32, started the final seven matches at center back in 2025 while tallying 24 appearances across all competitions. His brace against Ventura County FC in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup helped the club advance the furthest they ever have in the competition.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeeper (1): Sebastian Mora-Mora

Defender (8): Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Palermo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

Midfielder (3): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres

Forward (3): Beto Avila, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno







