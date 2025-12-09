LouCity Signs French Playmaker Huerman Through 2027

Louisville City FC has signed forward Quenzi Huerman to a two-year contract through the 2027 season.

The 24-year-old, entering his third year as a professional in 2026, spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, where he won the USL Championship title in 2024. He scored four goals and tallied two assists over 47 appearances, including 22 starts, for the Switchbacks in regular season play.

The deal is pending league and federation approval.

"We are happy to be able to announce Quenzi as the newest LouCity player," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "As we continue to build the roster, we felt that Quenzi checked the boxes that we were looking for higher up the field. He is brings us technical quality, good size and a good ability to shoot from distance. I am glad that he chose to come to Louisville and am excited to see him with our group."

Born in Vannes, France, Huerman has a connection to Kentucky. He spent a year as a teenager in Somerset as a foreign exchange student. Located in Pulaski County, Somerset is roughly 130 miles south of Louisville.

While there, Huerman played for the Briar Jumpers varsity soccer team at Somerset High School, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists in just seven games.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join this historical club. It's the best club in the league and I'm just looking forward to making it even better," Huerman said. "I can't wait to meet my teammates, all the people that work for the club and the fans that always show up for this incredible club. I can't wait to get started."

Huerman returned to the United States in 2019 to play college soccer. He made three stops during his NCAA career. He began with Division II Palm Beach Atlantic from 2019 to 2021 before transferrig to Division I with the Seton Hall Pirates in 2022 and the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2023.

Among his collegiate accolades, the United Soccer Coaches Association named Huerman a Third-Team All-American in 2023, after he led the Tar Heels in assists (7) and finished tied for the team lead in scoring (10 goals). He also earned All-ACC (North Carolina), All-Big East (Seton Hall), United Soccer Coaches DII All-American and Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year (Palm Beach Atlantic) honors over his decorated career.

While in college, Huerman played with Asheville City SC of the pre-professional USL League Two. He scored nine goals in 23 appearances and earned the USL League Two South Central Divisional Player of the Year award in 2023.

He spent his youth career with Vannes OC in France, where he played two years for the club's U-19 team. The Vannes senior team currently competes in the French fifth division.







